Oyo renames parent entity Oravel Stays to Prism to unify global brands

Prism will serve as the umbrella for all our diverse businesses, helping us work more efficiently and clearly communicate who we are, founder Ritesh Agarwal said

Founded in 2012 by Agarwal, Oyo serves more than 100 million customers across over 35 countries. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
IPO-bound Oyo's parent entity, Oravel Stays, will now be called Prism to serve as the umbrella entity for all its businesses and bring together various brands of the global travel tech platform.

In a letter to shareholders sent by Oyo, accessed by PTI, Chairman of the Board and founder Ritesh Agarwal mentioned that Oravel Stays will launch Prism Life, in short Prism, as its new corporate identity.

"Prism will serve as the umbrella for all our diverse businesses, helping us work more efficiently and clearly communicate who we are. It will tie together our different brands without losing what makes each one unique," Agarwal said in the letter.

 

He further shared that the transition to Prism marks the establishment of a clearer and more future-ready corporate architecture, designed to align the company's expanding portfolio with its strategic vision.

"Our Oyo brand will continue to serve as the highly recognisable, consumer-facing identity for budget and midscale travel, a space it has defined and clearly marked, with a solid impression globally. Prism, in turn, assumes the role of the parent brand, uniting a diversified ecosystem that spans premium hospitality, extended-stay residences, celebration venues, luxury getaways, and experiential living concepts," Agarwal said.

The new corporate name Prism was chosen following a global public naming competition that attracted more than 6,000 submissions.

Founded in 2012 by Agarwal, Oyo serves more than 100 million customers across over 35 countries.

The group's portfolio spans hotels under the brands like Oyo, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday and Palette.

In the vacation homes segment, it operates various brands, such as Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, and Studio Prestige.

The extended stay category is represented by Studio 6, acquired through G6 Hospitality in the US.

Additionally, the portfolio encompasses workspaces and celebration spaces, offered through Innov8 and Weddingz.in. The group also offers hospitality technology solutions, including AI-driven partner tools and data science platforms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

