Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Wipro confident of Santoor overtaking HUL's Lifebuoy as top soap brand

Wipro confident of Santoor overtaking HUL's Lifebuoy as top soap brand

Santoor, which has now become a ₹2,700-crore-plus brand, has made its way into liquid hand wash and some other adjacent categories, such as body lotion and body wash

Santoor, Santoor soap

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting is confident of its brand Santoor dethroning rival FMCG major HUL's Lifebuoy. Image: www.santoorstayyoung.com

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Azim Premji-promoted Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting is confident of its brand Santoor dethroning rival FMCG major HUL's Lifebuoy as the market leader in the soap and personal care segment in the next one year, a top company official said.

Santoor, which has now become a ₹2,700-crore-plus brand, has made its way into liquid hand wash and some other adjacent categories, such as body lotion and body wash.

"We don't know if we are No. 1 yet, and what the size of Lifebuoy is, but it's a matter of time that we will become number one," Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting CEO Vineet Agrawal told PTI when asked about the brand Santoor and its prospects.

 

He further said, "We have already beaten Lux (another soap brand from HUL) a few years back, and I am confident that we will beat Lifebuoy in maybe a year from now."  According to media reports, Lifebuoy, which operates in the hygiene category, is also over Rs 2,000 crore. Like Santoor, Lifebuoy, too, now features in adjacent categories such as handwash, etc.

An email sent to HUL on the issue remained unanswered till the time of filing of the story.

Also Read

jobs, employement, workers, IT firms, Information technology, call centre, white collar, office, work

CLSA stays upbeat on Indian IT stocks; check rationale, top picks here

Wipro

Wipro shares volatile on $375 mn HARMAN DTS acquisition; analysts weigh in

share market, stock market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta

Wipro

Wipro acquires Harman's engineering R&D unit in $375 million deal

Wipro

Wipro to acquire Harman's digital arm for $375 mn in AI services push

Wipro, which posted over 7.5 per cent growth across the year in FY25 despite challenges in the market, struggled with low consumer sentiments and inflationary pressures.

The company, which has scaled its presence in the FMCG segment from personal care to food with a host of acquisitions.

"Well, I think most of the acquisitions that we have done, have done well for us. For example, Chandrika, which we acquired in 2004 was a small brand in Kerala. It has grown well. Yardley in India, when we acquired it in 2009, was just (worth) Rs 18 crore in India. And now it is over Rs 300 crore," he said.

Similarly Unza, which was acquired by Wipro in 2007, has grown five times in Southeast Asia.

Canway, which is a recent acquisition in 2020 in South Africa, has grown two and a half times from USD 20 million to USD 50 million in five years.

"They have done well because, I think... we had a reasonable good management strength when we bought it. And whatever moves we made in these brands, fortunately worked out well for us," said Agrawal.

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, part of Azim Premji-led Wipro Enterprises has a turnover of Rs 10,600 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

adani

Court bars reporters, activists from publishing defamatory content on Adani

Max Estates

Max Estates buys 7.25-acre Gurugram land at Rs 534 cr for housing project

Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 cr in TN, AstraZeneca to expand GITC

Gautam Adani with Butan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay

Adani Power, Druk Green to build 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan

Max Estates

Max Estates buys 7.5-acre Gurugram land to build project worth ₹3,000 crore

Topics : Wipro ITC Hindustan Unilever Santoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon