Friday, September 05, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / OYO's Q1FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹200 crore, plans 1:1 bonus shares

OYO's Q1FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹200 crore, plans 1:1 bonus shares

The email, accessed by PTI, also mentions that the company's revenue grew 47% to ₹2,019 crore in the April-June period, from ₹1,371 crore in the year-ago period

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

"OYO's two years of net profits has now allowed us to continue to focus on topline growth which has been at 47 per cent -- which is meaningful given the relatively flat topline not too long back in FY24," Ritesh said in the email.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO-bound travel tech platform OYO's profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled to Rs 200 crore in the first quarter, on the back of robust revenue growth, Founder Ritesh Agarwal shared in an email to the top management on Friday.

The email, accessed by PTI, also mentions that the company's revenue grew 47 per cent to Rs 2,019 crore in the April-June period, from Rs 1,371 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue growth was led by premiumisation of hotel inventory and better room utilisation, Agarwal said in a email.

The gross booking value (GBV) reached Rs 7,227 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, marking a significant 144 per cent increase year-on-year from Rs 2,966 crore a year earlier.

 

OYO had recorded a profit after tax of Rs 87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Also Read

Oyo hotel

Oyo likely to file DRHP in November, targets $7-8 bn IPO valuation

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court junks Zostel's plea against Oyo in arbitration dispute

Ritesh Agarwal, oyo

OYO's Ritesh Agarwal invests in luxury fashion startup Culture Circle

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Delhi High Court stays ₹1,140 crore angel tax demand against Oyo

Oyo hotel

Oyo's Innov8 sells 3% stake at ₹1K cr valuation to expand co-working biz

In a letter to shareholders, the company has sought approval to issue bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, which will double its authorised share capital to Rs 24,31,13,59,300.

It has also proposed increasing the ESOP pool by 88 million stock options.

"OYO's two years of net profits has now allowed us to continue to focus on topline growth which has been at 47 per cent -- which is meaningful given the relatively flat topline not too long back in FY24," Ritesh said in the email.

As per the intimation to shareholders, for the full FY25, OYO's net profit stood at Rs 245 crore, after adjusting for one-time exceptional cost on account of loan repayments.

The letter to shareholders stated that OYO is advancing premiumisation "while retaining our strong focus on the value segment, addressing a broad spectrum of customer needs".

"Our in-house tech stack, built over years, acts as a key competitive advantage and cost-saving lever, utilising innovations like dynamic locks and virtual check-ins. Additionally, the strategic acquisition of G6 is showing early success through rapid integration and synergies in technology, operations, and marketing. New direct customer initiatives, such as the My6 app and expanded large account pools, are strengthening our growth trajectory," the letter stated.

It further informed shareholders regarding ongoing efforts, including expansion of Sunday Hotels, and properties in the US under the Motel 6 brand.

"By taking these strategic investments in one go, we have laid the groundwork for sustainable and profitable growth. As these investments start delivering returns, we anticipate a much stronger performance in the coming periods," the letter added.

As per the notification to shareholders, accessed by PTI, for the full FY25, OYO demonstrated strong operational performance with booking value (GBV) of Rs 16,250 crore and revenue reaching Rs 6,252 crore.

The company maintained its profitability with an operational PAT of Rs 411 crore and an operational earning per share (EPS) of Rs 0.64.

In May, PTI had reported that OYO has become the most profitable Indian startup with a profit after tax of Rs 623 crore in the 2024-25 financial year, as per its unaudited financials, without accounting for the one-time exceptional loan repayment cost.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rakesh Ranjan

Rakesh Ranjan, former CEO of Zomato's food delivery business, exits company

Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks

Girish Mathrubootham retires from Freshworks to focus on Together Fund

Vivek Gupta, managing director and CEO, United Breweries Limited

UBL aims for 30% growth in its premium segment every quarter: CEO

Reliance Power

'No impact on RPower biz operations due to BoB's action against RCom'

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Closely monitoring situation, says Indian Hotels on malware incident

Topics : Company News OYO Hotels & Homes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon