Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Patanjali Foods aims to see Rs 1,000 crore sales from masala business

During the investor day, Ramdev also said that he cannot comment on the merger, demerger or acquisitions the company plans to make in Patanjali Foods

Patanjali Ayurved

Patanjali Ayurved

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Patanjali Foods aims to see Rs 1,000 crore sales come from the masala business in the years to come as it eyes the category as the next area of growth.

Baba Ramdev, non-executive director at Patanjali Foods, said that the company is also looking to build the biscuits and edible oil business of the company, which will not only drive growth but also provide good margins.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It has also onboarded MS Dhoni for its edible oil brand, Mahakosh.

During the investor day, Ramdev also said that he cannot comment on the merger, demerger or acquisitions the company plans to make in Patanjali Foods.

“While we will enter the nutraceuticals business, we are still discussing the name under which we will launch our product, which also includes Nutrela,” said Ramdev at the investor day.

In its investor presentation, the company said that it has launched 22 products and 35 stock-keeping units in the nutraceuticals segment under the Nutrela brand.

He also added that its top 10-20 brands will continue to grow for Patanjali Foods and will become even bigger over the next few years. In the foods business, it has also launched premium products, which include a dry fruits range, millet-based cereals, and health cookies.

In its presentation, the company pointed out that it is increasing its reach through new channels, which include modern trade, ecommerce, qcommerce and D2C, along with expanding its geographies in South India.

It listed six areas of focus for the company in its presentation, which include increasing share in food and FMCG business, responding to evolving market with swift product launch, reorientation of marketing and branding activities, omnichannel expansion in distribution, premiumisation drive across businesses and continued growth in oil palm business.

In the first half of the current financial year, the company sees 28 per cent of its revenue come from its food business, which stood at 20 per cent in FY23. Also, its dependence on edible oils has come down to 72 per cent from 80 per cent in the previous financial year.

Also Read

Patanjali OFS retail portion sees strong demand from retail investors

Patanjali Foods' promoters plan to offload up to 9% stake through OFS

Patanjali Foods freezes at 5% lower limit as promoters pare stake via OFS

Patanjali Foods Q2 results: 126% jump in net profit, revenue drops 8%

Patanjali Foods' OFS oversubscribed 1.8x; firm rules out greenshoe option

SenseAI Ventures rolls out Rs 200 crore fund to back AI startups

Adani Green Energy raises $1.36 billion in latest project finance round

Is grounded airline Go First even capable of doing test flight, asks lessor

SBI to acquire another 20% stake in SBI Pension Funds for Rs 229.52 crore

FedEx Express sets up tech hub in Hyderabad, invests $100 mn in facility


Topics : Patanjali food retailers Indian companies Investments in India Baba Ramdev

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon