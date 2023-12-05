Patanjali Foods aims to see Rs 1,000 crore sales from masala business

Patanjali Foods aims to see Rs 1,000 crore sales come from the masala business in the years to come as it eyes the category as the next area of growth.

Baba Ramdev, non-executive director at Patanjali Foods, said that the company is also looking to build the biscuits and edible oil business of the company, which will not only drive growth but also provide good margins.

It has also onboarded MS Dhoni for its edible oil brand, Mahakosh.

During the investor day, Ramdev also said that he cannot comment on the merger, demerger or acquisitions the company plans to make in Patanjali Foods.

“While we will enter the nutraceuticals business, we are still discussing the name under which we will launch our product, which also includes Nutrela,” said Ramdev at the investor day.

In its investor presentation, the company said that it has launched 22 products and 35 stock-keeping units in the nutraceuticals segment under the Nutrela brand.

He also added that its top 10-20 brands will continue to grow for Patanjali Foods and will become even bigger over the next few years. In the foods business, it has also launched premium products, which include a dry fruits range, millet-based cereals, and health cookies.

In its presentation, the company pointed out that it is increasing its reach through new channels, which include modern trade, ecommerce, qcommerce and D2C, along with expanding its geographies in South India.

It listed six areas of focus for the company in its presentation, which include increasing share in food and FMCG business, responding to evolving market with swift product launch, reorientation of marketing and branding activities, omnichannel expansion in distribution, premiumisation drive across businesses and continued growth in oil palm business.

In the first half of the current financial year, the company sees 28 per cent of its revenue come from its food business, which stood at 20 per cent in FY23. Also, its dependence on edible oils has come down to 72 per cent from 80 per cent in the previous financial year.