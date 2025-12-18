Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Patel Engineering inks pact with Arunachal for restoring Gongri project

Patel Engineering inks pact with Arunachal for restoring Gongri project

Patel Engineering on Thursday announced signing an initial pact with Arunachal Pradesh government for restoration and development of the 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project in the state.

Hydro energy

Representational Image: Patel Engineering has a strong presence in hydropower, tunneling and irrigation segments.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Patel Engineering on Thursday announced signing an initial pact with Arunachal Pradesh government for restoration and development of the 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project in the state.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing clean energy infrastructure in India's Northeast, a company statement said.

The Gongri project, located near Dirang town on the Gongri river was terminated but has now been revived under the framework 'Arunachal Pradesh Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Policy under Special Circumstances, 2025.'  The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet recently approved the restoration of this project, making it the first project to be revived under this framework.

 

The total project value is estimated at Rs 1,700 crore and would take around 4 years for completion.

Hydro power projects like Gongri will not only generate clean energy but also create employment opportunities, improve local infrastructure, and contribute to sustainable development in the region.

Also Read

Patel Engineering share price

Patel Engineering shares up 4% on Arunachal Pradesh hydro project revival

Security, Manipur Security

Centre gives another extension to commission probing Manipur violence

Accident, road accident

Arunachal accident: Search ends in Anjaw truck mishap; 20 bodies recovered

accident

18 from Assam killed, 3 missing as truck falls into gorge in Arunachal

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Projects worth ₹5,700 cr sanctioned for northeast under PM-DevINE: Scindia

Under the MoU, Patel Engineering will undertake the complete lifecycle of the project, which includes preparing and validating the Detailed Project Report (DPR), designing and engineering the hydroelectric system, and procuring all necessary electro-mechanical equipment.

The scope also covers construction of the dam, powerhouse, and associated civil structures, along with installation and commissioning of turbines and generators.

Additionally, the project will involve developing transmission infrastructure for grid connectivity and ensuring efficient operation and maintenance post-commissioning.

The project will be implemented on a BOOT (Build-Own-Operate-Transfer) basis for a lease period of 40 years, after which ownership and operational control will be transferred to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar said: "This collaboration underscores our commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development. The project will harness the immense hydro potential of the region while ensuring socio-economic benefits for local communities."  Patel Engineering has a strong presence in hydropower, tunneling and irrigation segments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

steel, aluminium

AM Green, Mitsui explore potential investment, offtake for green aluminium

Rupee

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group commits ₹15,800 crore capex in West Bengal

paytm

RBI clears Paytm arm PPSL as payment aggregator for offline transactions

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo

'Worst is behind us, focus on rebuilding': IndiGo CEO's message to staff

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

USFDA issues Form 483 with five observations to Aurobindo's Pharma unit

Topics : Patel Engineering Arunachal Pradesh northeast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon