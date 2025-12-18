Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / RBI clears Paytm arm PPSL as payment aggregator for offline transactions

RBI clears Paytm arm PPSL as payment aggregator for offline transactions

The approval is in addition to the authorisation for Online Payment Aggregation already granted by the central bank to PPSL last month

paytm

With the new license, PPSL now holds Payment Aggregator authorisations across online, offline, and cross-border segments.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm One97 Communications on Thursday said its subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), has received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Payment Aggregator for physical (offline) payments and cross-border transactions.

The approval is in addition to the authorisation for Online Payment Aggregation already granted by the central bank to PPSL last month.

"Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 17, 2025 has authorised Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited, to operate as a Payment Aggregator for Physical (offline) payments and Cross-Border transactions (both inward and outward), in addition to the online Payment Aggregator authorisation already granted by RBI on November 26, 2025, under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, Paytm said in a regulatory filing.

 

With the new license, PPSL now holds Payment Aggregator authorisations across online, offline, and cross-border segments use cases, enabling end-to-end payment aggregation services for merchants.

In November 2020, PPSL applied for a license with the RBI to operate as a payment aggregator under the guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways.

However, in November 2022, the RBI rejected PPSL's application and asked the company to resubmit it, so as to comply with Press Note 3 under FDI rules.

Subsequently, the company filed the required application on December 14, 2022, with the Government of India for the past downward investment from OCL (One97 Communications Ltd) into the company in order to comply with Press Note 3 prescribed under FDI guidelines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo

'Worst is behind us, focus on rebuilding': IndiGo CEO's message to staff

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

USFDA issues Form 483 with five observations to Aurobindo's Pharma unit

Haldiram

L Catterton takes stake in Haldiram's in strategic partnership deal

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

ACME Solar secures ₹4,725 crore funding for renewable energy projects

cab service, taxi, ola, uber

Bharat Taxi to roll out in Jan: Here's how it is different from Ola, Uber

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Paytm Payment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon