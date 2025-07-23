Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PayPal to integrate UPI for cross-border payments with global partners

PayPal to integrate UPI for cross-border payments with global partners

PayPal is partnering with NPCI International and global wallets to enable Indian users to make cross-border payments using UPI, starting with US-based merchants

Paypal

These partnerships enable interoperability between different global payment systems, easing cross-border transactions. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is being integrated with global payments major PayPal, enabling seamless cross-border transactions between UPI users and merchants abroad.
 
This development follows PayPal’s collaboration with multiple global partners to connect digital payment systems and wallets worldwide.
 
Among these partnerships is its tie-up with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the body tasked with the internationalisation of the UPI and RuPay card networks.
 
Indian UPI users transacting with merchants in the United States will soon be able to select UPI as a payment option by clicking the PayPal button at checkout.
 
This initiative is being branded as PayPal World. 
 

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

PayPal partners with NPCI, others to launch cross-border payments platform

Michael Moritz

He made billions on Google and PayPal. Now, he's betting on news

Paypal

PayPal maintains annual revenue, profit estimates amid US trade uncertainty

THE MYSTERIOUS MR NAKAMOTO: A Fifteen-Year Quest to Unmask the Secret Genius Behind Crypt

'The Mysterious Mr Nakamoto': The tangled story of cryptocurrency's rise

Paypal

PayPal-backed Mintoak strikes India's 1st e-rupee deal, worth $3.5 mn

 
PayPal is also partnering with other global payment systems such as Latin America’s Mercado Pago, China’s TenPay Global, and US-based Venmo, in addition to India’s NIPL.
 
“The integration of UPI on PayPal World’s platform will mark a significant step in expanding UPI’s global footprint. This collaboration will enhance convenience for Indian users making payments abroad and enable global businesses and merchants to tap into a growing base of UPI users,” said Ritesh Shukla, managing director and chief executive officer, NIPL.
 
These partnerships enable interoperability between different global payment systems, easing cross-border transactions. Users onboarded with partners connected to PayPal and Venmo will be able to execute payments through this interoperable framework.
 
“PayPal World is purpose-built to allow further interoperability if partner wallets decide to pursue that in the future, further expanding reach and acceptance across borders. Leveraging open commerce APIs (application programming interfaces), PayPal World solves the complexity of cross-border commerce with a cloud-native, multi-region deployment architecture that ensures low latency and high availability worldwide,” the company said in a statement. 
 
The platform is expected to expand access to nearly two billion users, according to the fintech firm.
 
PayPal World is also compatible with features such as dynamic payment buttons and even stablecoins.

More From This Section

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB urges customers to update KYC details by August 8 to avoid issues

gavel law cases

Bombay High Court clears MIAL to replace Celebi at Mumbai airport

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

Petronet seeks $1.4 bn loan to fund petrochemical plant, LNG terminal

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Deepali Naair to lead Brand & Corporate Communications at Biocon Biologics

Aditya Birla Real Estate

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q1 loss at ₹25 crore; plans ₹1,500 crore fundraise

Topics : PayPal PayPal in India UPI transactions UPI 2.0

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon