PE firm Multiples closes its Fund IV, subscriptions worth $640 mn received

Sudhir Variyar, managing director (MD) and deputy chief executive officer of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, said, "This fundraise is yet another important milestone in the growth and evolution of Multiples as an institution providing wings to the dreams and aspirations of entrepreneurs. We are excited about the India opportunity and the tremendous entrepreneurial energy that's propelling the country forward. We acknowledge the trust and confidence placed in us by our investors and look forward to continuing to create value and deliver consistent cash on cash returns."

Private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management (Multiples), on Wednesday, announced the close of its Fund IV with a subscription of over $640 million, further consolidating its position as a leader in the PE market.