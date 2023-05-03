close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PE firm Multiples closes its Fund IV, subscriptions worth $640 mn received

Multiples Fund IV brings together leading global institutional investors like CPPIB and IFC, local institutions like SBI and private insurance companies, and leading domestic family offices

BS Web Team New Delhi
funding

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management (Multiples), on Wednesday, announced the close of its Fund IV with a subscription of over $640 million, further consolidating its position as a leader in the PE market.
Sudhir Variyar, managing director (MD) and deputy chief executive officer of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, said, "This fundraise is yet another important milestone in the growth and evolution of Multiples as an institution providing wings to the dreams and aspirations of entrepreneurs. We are excited about the India opportunity and the tremendous entrepreneurial energy that's propelling the country forward. We acknowledge the trust and confidence placed in us by our investors and look forward to continuing to create value and deliver consistent cash on cash returns."

Multiples Fund IV brings together leading global institutional investors like CPPIB and IFC, local institutions like SBI and private insurance companies, and leading domestic family offices.
Over the last decade, Multiples has built specialisation in three main strategies identifying largely tech-led big shifts and investing in them at their inflexion point, catalysing transformative growth and investing in platforms for multi-decadal growth potential.

"This approach has enabled it to deliver exceptional performance across industries and timeframes," the company said.

Also Read

Multiples Private Equity likely to sell stake in APAC Financial Services

We will look at a wider spectrum of Green economy companies: Renuka Ramnath

UTI, HDFC AMC top bets among asset managers; charts hint up to 17% rally

Green hydrogen firm Ohmium closes $250 million Series C fundraise

Sebi proposes measures to curb mis-selling in alternate investment funds

Doing everything possible with utmost care for employees: Go First CEO

Go First owner Wadia Group has no plans to sell its stake in airlines: CEO

Go Airlines' lenders may meet on Wednesday to plan further course of action

Jagatjit Ind to invest Rs 210 cr to set up grain-based ethanol plant

Multiples Alternate closes over $640 million for new private-equity fund

Topics : private equity fund Fundraising BS Web Reports

First Published: May 03 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF Q4 net profit up 86%, tyre maker announces dividend of Rs 169 apiece

tyres
1 min read

Jagatjit Ind to invest Rs 210 cr to set up grain-based ethanol plant

Ethanol
3 min read

Multiples Alternate closes over $640 million for new private-equity fund

funds
1 min read

Air India pilots gets stern warning over license renewal, AEP delays

Air India
3 min read

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Go First in a tailspin, files for insolvency; blames P&W engines

Go First
4 min read

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First after airline cancel flights

Go First
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon