Sensex (-0.14%)
69553.52 -100.21
Nifty (-0.17%)
20902.75 -34.95
Nifty Midcap (0.57%)
44486.30 + 253.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6771.70 + 28.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
46826.50 -8.05
Heatmap

PE major ChrysCapital makes its first investment in Indian SaaS space

The founders and existing senior leadership of ProHance will remain an integral part of the business following the acquisition

Deals, mergers,

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private equity major ChrysCapital announced it has acquired a 75 per cent stake in software-as-a-service (SaaS) player ProHance Analytics, offering workforce analytics and operations enablement.

The investment marks ChrysCapital's entry into the growing Indian SaaS ecosystem, valued at over $12 billion. Indian SaaS has outpaced global market growth with approximately 5 per cent market share and is poised to reach 8 per cent by calendar year 2027.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ProHance is a workplace analytics and operations management platform that provides insights to enterprise and small and midsize business customers for smarter decisions in complex, distributed, and hybrid workforces.

The company, founded by Kishore Reddy and Rajesh Sharma in 2009, has demonstrated a 50 per cent growth rate, said the statement from the company. The company has over 320,000 users in more than 170 enterprises across 24 countries.

With ChrysCapital's acquisition, ProHance hopes to build on its success and plans to strategically expand into important markets such as the Philippines, Australia, and South America. This industry is estimated to be worth over $4 billion.

The founders and existing senior leadership of ProHance will remain an integral part of the business following the acquisition.

Ankur Dhingra, chief executive officer of ProHance, said, “We are excited to partner with ChrysCapital as it will empower us to accelerate our global expansion efforts and align seamlessly with our vision of becoming a market leader. Our commitment to innovation, coupled with a dedicated team and robust solutions, has garnered significant recognition and trust from clients.”

Sanjay Jalona, operating partner at ChrysCapital Advisors, stated, "ChrysCapital is delighted to back ProHance, a company distinguished by its execution-oriented leadership. Platforms like ProHance play a pivotal role in a hybrid workplace, seamlessly connecting and empowering teams to collaborate efficiently regardless of physical location. I have personally seen the benefits of ProHance, having been one of their largest clients at prior organisations.”

Rishabh Iyer, vice president at ChrysCapital Advisors, stated, "At ChrysCapital, we see tremendous potential in ‘India for Global SaaS’ given the large developer talent pool and higher adoption of cloud in global enterprises.”

Also Read

Lenskart raises $100 mn from ChrysCapital, plans global expansion

ChrysCapital bullish on future of tech, pharma and financial services

Private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions fall to 31-month low

Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, one of oldest Army veterans, passes away at 109

ChrysCap joins Nirma, Sekhmet in race to snap up Glenmark Life Sciences

GenAI startup Sarvam AI raises $41 mn in funding round led by Lightspeed

Nigeria, Philippines, Argentina showing interest in procuring Tejas: HAL

Foxconn's Indian Arm Bharat FIH to invest Rs 400 cr in Rising Stars Hi-Tech

SpiceJet board considering raising fresh capital by issuing equity shares

Hospital and pharmacy chain Aster to fuel India expansion through buyouts

Topics : SaaS industry SaaS technology talent analytics Software services

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon