Persistent Systems opens new Poland location to expand footprint in Europe



In a BSE filing, Persistent Systems said, “Situated in Krakow, this new office will be the latest addition to the company’s growing global delivery network. This delivery center will play a crucial role in driving digital transformation for clients across industries and provide local IT professionals ample opportunities to advance their careers by building cutting-edge software products and digital solutions.” Persistent Systems recently inaugurated its first office in Poland to expand its nearshore capabilities in Europe, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.



The technology industry in the country is thriving, given its central location in Europe, economic growth, start-up ecosystem, and growing interest from hyperscalers who are establishing their operations in Poland, the company said in a statement. Poland is a leading technology innovation hub that offers multiple benefits, including an expansive talent pool, a vibrant ecosystem, access to key markets, and ease of doing business.



The company aims to leverage these skills and build on its Digital Engineering expertise by recruiting skilled personnel in various roles from the country. Persistent plans to expand the Engineering center with a wide variety of skills such as cloud and product engineering, data and analytics, as well as customer experience experts.

“We are proud to open our office in Poland, as it marks a continuation of our expanded presence in Europe. Embracing innovation and geographic diversity will not only help us augment our current capabilities but also enable us to create new opportunities for our clients and team members,” said Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director, Persistent. Rajasekar Sukumar, senior vice president – Europe at Persistent, welcomed the new team in the presence of other leaders and team members.

“As we chart our journey to the next phase of growth, we remain committed to enhancing our expertise and providing bespoke experiences that enable our clients to thrive in today’s software-driven world,” he added.