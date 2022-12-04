JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » FIFA World Cup » News

Fifa World Cup FRA vs POL Live Score: Lewandowski eyes a comeback in 2nd HF

Fifa World Cup 2022, France vs Poland, Round of 16 Live Score and Updates: The third Round of 16 clash is going to take place between defending champions France and Robert Lewandowski-led Poland

Topics
FIFA World Cup | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Poland Football Team making their way to Al Thumama for Round of 16 match vs France at Fifa World Cup 2022. Photo:@LaczyNasPilka
Poland Football Team making their way to Al Thumama for Round of 16 match vs France at Fifa World Cup 2022. Photo:@LaczyNasPilka
 France vs Poland Live Score, Round of 16 

After expected results in the first two Round of 16 games where Netherlands beat USA 3-1 and Argentina, even after sweating it out in the last 15 minutes, managed to get past Australia, 2-1, it is now time for France to get into the action against Poland, who are not of the same level as them. Therefore the French, who are also the defending champions, would be expected to win this game. 

French attack vs Polish defence 

It is going to be all about the defence of the Polish unit which has done considerably well in the tournament and how they shape up against the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousman Dembele, Olivia Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Rabiot. The main man for the Polish side in defence would be the goalkeeper himself, Wojciech Szczesny alongside the old warhorses Bartosz Bereszynski and Glik. 

Robert Lewandowski the only hope in attack for Poland

Piotr Zielinski and Jakub Kaminski are no doubt there to support, but it is always going to be the main man Robert Lewandowski who can and will cause damage to the French. He has already scored his first World Cup goal and is definitely hungry for more. 

Fifa World Cup Round of 16 FRA vs POL Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Round of 16 match between France and Poland at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh