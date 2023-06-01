close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Software firm Capillary Technologies raises $45mn in Series D round

Funds raised from consortium of investors will be crucial for global expansion efforts and to support M&A strategy, says Capillary

BS Reporter Mumbai
investments, mutual funds

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Loyalty management and customer engagement tech firm Capillary Technologies has announced the successful closure of its Series D funding round, during which it raised $45 million from a consortium of global investors — Avataar Ventures along with its limited partners (Pantheon, 57Stars, and Unigestion), Filter Capital and Innoven Capital.
The funds raised will be crucial for the firm’s global expansion efforts and supporting its mergers and acquisitions strategy.

Capillary Technologies witnessed exceptional growth in the United States, expanding 3.5 times since the acquisition of Persuade in 2021. The US now accounts for more than a third of Capillary’s revenue, said the company in a statement.
Capillary Technologies Founder and MD Aneesh Reddy said, “It has been an incredible journey over the past decade and a half. Commitment from marquee investors from Avataar’s LPs along with existing investors Avataar Ventures and Filter Capital is a testament to the value Capillary Technologies has created in the loyalty domain. With this new funding, we are poised to expand our footprint in North America and Europe and pursue strategic acquisitions that align with our vision of becoming the preeminent loyalty company globally.”

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has presence across the US, India, West Asia and Southeast Asia.
“The strategic decision to diversify from Asia into the US and Europe, encompassing various consumer verticals beyond retail, has been nothing short of impressive. This move has catapulted Capillary into a leadership position in loyalty software and this has been recognised by external mentions like the Forrester Wave. Given the expanded addressable market and the immense potential that lies ahead, Avataar is wholeheartedly committed to supporting Capillary in its pursuit to become a global market leader,” said Mohan Kumar, managing partner at Avataar Ventures.

Also Read

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

Samsung to unveil flagship Galaxy devices at Unpacked event today: Details

BCCI to sell digital, TV rights for bilateral series separately: Report

Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones go on sale today: Price, specs, and more

Honor MagicBook X 14, X16 laptops available for purchase on Amazon India

Reliance Industries, Jio among top 10 Indian brands in terms of value

TCS set for 'exciting new journey ', says new CEO & MD K Krithivasan

Manappuram Finance launches digital lending app to widen reach

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Sebi to tighten FPI rules it was forced to dilute for Adani: Congress


Capillary works with more than 250 brands including the likes of Tata, Puma, Shell, Al-Futtaim, Petron, Domino’s, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer. With a reach of over 1 billion consumers and processing 5 billion annual transactions, the company has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Avataar Ventures and Filter Capital.
Topics : Capillary Technologies Software services Investment fund raising

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Software firm Capillary Technologies raises $45mn in Series D round

investments, mutual funds
2 min read

Reliance Industries, Jio among top 10 Indian brands in terms of value

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

TCS set for 'exciting new journey ', says new CEO & MD K Krithivasan

K Krithivasan
2 min read

Manappuram Finance launches digital lending app to widen reach

Manappuram Finance
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Patanjali promoters to dilute 6% share to meet minimum shareholding norms

Coronil launch
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Centre proposes to sell 3% stake in Coal India via OFS, eyes Rs 4,162 cr

Coal India
2 min read

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon