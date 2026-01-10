Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PhonePe launches PG Bolt to secure Visa, Mastercard payments via app

PhonePe launches PG Bolt to secure Visa, Mastercard payments via app

The solution utilizes device tokenization to provide a secure and efficient in-app checkout experience for PhonePe platform users and merchant partners, the company said in a statement

PhonePe

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PhonePe Payment Gateway has launched 'PhonePe PG Bolt' for Visa and Mastercard credit and debit card transactions, the company said on Saturday.

The solution utilizes device tokenization to provide a secure and efficient in-app checkout experience for PhonePe platform users and merchant partners, the company said in a statement.

Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer of Merchant Business at PhonePe, said that the launch of PhonePe PG Bolt feature for Visa and Mastercard is a significant step in the company's journey to simplify digital payments for millions of Indians.

"By leveraging device tokenization, we will enable users and merchants to move away from the traditional, cumbersome checkout process to a secure, one-click payment experience. This not only enhances user convenience but also empowers our merchant partners to maximize their growth through industry-best success rates and reduced drop-offs," he said.

 

The new feature allows users to tokenize their Mastercard and Visa cards once on the PhonePe app, enabling them to use their saved cards across any merchant integrated with PhonePe PG instead of having to tokenize their card separately with every merchant.

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

A curious case of duopolies: IndiGo crisis exposes cracks across sectors

phonepe

PhonePe partners with OpenAI to integrate AI features across its platform

Mastercard

Visa, Mastercard reach revised swipe fee settlement with merchants

goods and services tax, GST

Chhattisgarh allows credit, debit and UPI payments for GST filingpremium

PhonePe

PhonePe Unveils next-gen SmartSpeaker with Integrated Card Payments

By replacing sensitive card details with secure tokens, the system removes the requirement for CVV entry during subsequent transactions carried out on the same device, the statement said.

This architecture reduces the number of steps in the payment journey, maintaining the user within the merchant's app environment throughout the process and eliminating traditional redirects to external pages.

By utilizing PhonePe's native SDK, merchants can achieve higher transaction success rates and significantly faster checkout speeds, the statement said.

"This efficiency is driven by the elimination of manual card entry and the reduction of technical hand-offs between payment entities. Additionally, the solution provides merchants with a customizable interface that integrates directly into their existing app flow, helping maintain brand consistency while reducing transaction drop-offs," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

Prestige Group JV buys 16.38-acre land parcel in Chennai for ₹561 crore

Samvardhan Motherson

Motherson acquires office space in Mumbai's BKC for ₹100 crorepremium

Following the disclosure, Vodafone Idea's stock rose by 3.3 per cent on Friday morning, trading at ₹11.88 on BSE.

Vi gets a decade to breathe easy on AGR dues; DoT to reassess liabilities

Groww

Groww faces proxy advisory pushback over Esop, board nomination proposalspremium

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

AGR case: Vodafone Idea may consider raising debt to accelerate growth

Topics : PhonePe Mastercard Debit card

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance