Home / Companies / News / PhysicsWallah partners with IDP to offer IELTS preparation tools, resources

PhysicsWallah partners with IDP to offer IELTS preparation tools, resources

Under the partnership, IDP will offer test prep tools, discounted resources, and dedicated IELTS Corners at PhysicsWallah campuses to support global education goals.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The initiative is expected to strengthen PhysicsWallah’s study-abroad education vertical and make international test preparation more accessible to students across India, particularly those from smaller cities. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Education technology firm PhysicsWallah (PW) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IDP Education India, the co-owner of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), to expand global learning opportunities for its students.
 
Under this collaboration, PW students will gain access to the IELTS curriculum along with a range of support mechanisms, including awareness sessions, seminars, boot camps, and expert-led masterclasses. The partnership aims to equip learners with globally recognised English proficiency skills and help them prepare for overseas education.
 
IDP Education — the exclusive provider of IELTS testing in India — will offer free IELTS test preparation tools, discounted learning resources through its partners, and will also establish dedicated IELTS Corners at PhysicsWallah campuses to enhance students’ access to preparation materials.
 
 
“Our thought has always been student-first, and all our efforts are aimed towards their betterment and success. Our partnership with IDP is an effort to make available the right guidance and tools to help students get closer to their dreams,” said Atul Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the online division of PhysicsWallah.
 
The initiative is expected to strengthen PhysicsWallah’s study-abroad education vertical and make international test preparation more accessible to students across India, particularly those from smaller cities.

Topics : EdTech Indian students abroad

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

