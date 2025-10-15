Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tarun Garg to take over as Hyundai India's MD & CEO from January 1

Tarun Garg to take over as Hyundai India's MD & CEO from January 1

Garg will be the first Indian to lead the company since it started operations in 1996

Tarun Garg COO, Hyundai Motor India

Tarun Garg, a mechanical engineer from Delhi Technological University and an MBA from IIM Lucknow, has over three decades of experience in the automobile industry

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday announced that Tarun Garg, currently the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), will take over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) with effect from January 1, 2026.
 
Garg will be the first Indian to lead the company since it began operations in 1996.
 
Unsoo Kim to return to South Korea for strategic role
 
The appointment follows the decision of current Managing Director Unsoo Kim to return to South Korea for a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company on December 31, HMIL stated in a notice to the BSE.
 
 
In the April–August period this year, HMIL sold 220,233 units within India — 11.2 per cent lower year-on-year, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The company said, “Mr. Tarun Garg, presently serving as Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, will succeed Mr. Unsoo Kim as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from January 1, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders. In the intervening period, he will be MD & CEO Designate.”
 
The board also placed on record its “appreciation for the valuable contribution and guidance provided by Mr. Unsoo Kim during his association with the company.”
 
Industry veteran with over three decades of experience
 
Garg, a mechanical engineer from Delhi Technological University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, has over three decades of experience in the automobile industry.
 
Before joining HMIL, he had a long and distinguished career at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, where he began as a management trainee and rose through several leadership roles — including Regional Sales Manager, Commercial Business Head, National Sales and Network Head, and Executive Director (Marketing, Logistics, Parts, and Accessories).
 
Hyundai said Garg brings “deep insight into market and industry dynamics, with a proven ability to interpret trends, third-party insights, and future forecasts to shape practical and forward-looking strategies.”
 
Key initiatives under Garg’s leadership at Hyundai
 
During his tenure at HMIL, Garg has played a crucial role in strengthening Hyundai’s market presence and profitability. He has led initiatives in digital marketing, premium channel development, rural market expansion, and the used-car segment.
 
He also oversaw the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in nine Hyundai models while improving sales quality and expanding profit margins.
 
“Under his leadership, the company has successfully balanced volume growth with brand value enhancement and customer satisfaction,” HMIL said in its statement.
 
Part of Hyundai’s long-term transformation strategy
 
The company added that Garg’s appointment is part of Hyundai’s long-term strategy to build on its strong foundation in India and accelerate its transformation into a smart mobility solutions provider.
 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

