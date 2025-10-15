Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Gautam Adani unveils 'Two-Track Organisation' for AI-driven transformation

Gautam Adani unveils 'Two-Track Organisation' for AI-driven transformation

Gautam Adani says the Group's 2.6x debt-to-EBITDA ratio and 16.5% RoA reflect financial discipline as it launches a new AI-driven operating model for future growth.

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani said integrating both tracks will unlock exponential value creation across the Group. | (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the conglomerate’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at 2.6x, underscoring its conservative financial posture even as it embarks on a $100 billion, five-year capital expenditure plan. The strong leverage position, he said, gives the Group “the flexibility to pursue high-growth opportunities without compromising balance-sheet integrity.”
 
Speaking at the Second Shantilal Adani Lecture Series yesterday, Adani emphasised that “ambition without financial discipline is just theory.” He credited the Group’s prudent capital management and rising operational efficiency for building a financial foundation capable of supporting large-scale investments without dependence on external markets.
 
“Our growth is not dependent on external sentiment but powered by our own engines,” Adani told an audience of senior finance leaders. “Debt-to-EBITDA may be a number to the market, but for us, it is a symbol of prudence — the quiet strength behind every bold move.”
 
 
Adani said the Group’s Return on Assets (RoA) reached 16.5 per cent in FY25, among the best in the global infrastructure sector, reflecting profitable growth and disciplined capital deployment. He added that the Group now generates sufficient internal cash flows to self-fund a substantial portion of its investment pipeline, reinforcing its balance-sheet strength.
 
Adani’s new operating model: The ‘Two-Track Organisation’

Also Read

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Govt scraps tax exemption on imports of missile parts amid Adani prob

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian (Photo: X/Gautam Adani)

Google to invest $15 billion by 2030 to develop AI hub in Andhra Pradesh

adani

Adani Group's ROA hits 16.5%, among highest globally in infrastructure

Gautam Adani, Thomas Kurian

Adani to partner with Google for India's largest AI hub in Visakhapatnam

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

Cement maker ACC equity value sees sharp fall after Adani acquisitionpremium

 
In his address, Adani unveiled a new structural model — the Two-Track Organisation — which he described as “a reimagining of our operating DNA.” The model combines the speed and precision of artificial intelligence with the judgment and ethics of human decision-making.
 
The first, called the Agentic Track, focuses on artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and digital twins to optimise working capital and forecast cost deviations before they occur. “It will redefine our productivity curve, allowing finance to move from transaction execution to strategic orchestration,” Adani said.
 
The second, the Human Track, centres on creativity, judgment, and ethical decision-making. “As powerful as machines are, they remain tools without a soul,” he said, adding that the human element provides the conscience and wisdom to guide machine-driven precision.
 
Adani said integrating both tracks will unlock exponential value creation across the Group. “The Agentic Track will scale our capacity, and the Human Track will preserve our judgment. Together, they will make us faster, smarter, and wiser.”
 
He concluded by reminding his finance leaders that their discipline anchors the Group’s ambition. “You have built the fort that protects our ambitions,” Adani said. “Together, we will fund ambition with discipline and power growth with wisdom.”

More From This Section

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

Chalet Hotel launches premium lifestyle brand Athiva, eyes rapid expansion

Tarun Garg COO, Hyundai Motor India

Tarun Garg to take over as Hyundai India's MD & CEO from January 1

Paytm

Paytm transfers offline merchant payments to PPSL to comply with RBI norms

Nelco

Nelco focuses on remote areas, not competing with terrestrial players: MDpremium

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms

OYO Assets plans to acquire 12 hotels, expand premium, mid-premium segment

Topics : Adani Group Gautam Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon