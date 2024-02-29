Sensex (    %)
                        
Pidilite appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD designate, Bharat Puri to step down

Incumbent Bharat Puri will step down in April next year after the completion of his tenure as Managing Director, according to a statement from Pidilite Industries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Leading adhesive and construction chemicals manufacturer Pidilite Industries on Thursday announced the appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as Managing Director designate.
Incumbent Bharat Puri will step down in April next year after the completion of his tenure as Managing Director, according to a statement from Pidilite Industries.
The board of Pidilite -- maker of Fevicol, Dr Fixit, Fevikwik and M-Seal -- at its meeting held on Thursday approved the appointment of Vats as Managing Director Designate, who is currently Deputy Managing Director of Pidilite Industries.
Besides, its board also approved the appointment of Kavinder Singh as Executive Director and Joint Managing Director designate.
"They will take charge as Managing Director and Joint Managing Director from April 2025, after the completion of the term of the current Managing Director, Bharat Puri," it said.
Singh joins Pidilite Industries from Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL), where he is currently the Managing Director and CEO.
Pidilite Industries Executive Chairman MB Parekh said these appointments of Sudhanshu and Kavinder will reflect the next phase of the Pidilite leadership journey.
"I look forward to working with the two of them in building the Pidilite of the future," he said.
Prior to Pidilite Industries, Vats was the CEO and Managing Director at EPL Ltd (formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd).
He also led Viacom 18 Media for 8 years as their Group CEO & Managing Director. He started his career with Hindustan Lever as a management trainee in 1991 and spent about twenty years in various sales, marketing and general management leadership roles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

