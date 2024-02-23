Do not use liquid UV adhesive films: Xiaomi's advisory on screen protectors

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has issued an advisory, warning users against the use of liquid UV adhesive screen protectors. In a post on its support page, Xiaomi recommends users to consider alternatives such as tempered glass, non-tempered, or electrostatic films for protecting the display of their smartphones from scratches.

The company stated that the liquid UV adhesive protectors have recently gained popularity, especially for curved display smartphones. However, using these protectors can bring additional risk and can cause some of the smartphone features to malfunction.

“The liquid adhesive which is used to ensure proper fit, may seep into the physical keys, charging port, speaker hole, and battery cover. This may lead to various issues, including unexpected restarts, button malfunctions, speaker noise, and peeling of the battery cover leather,” said Xiaomi in its advisory. The company added that the damage caused due to the leaking liquid adhesive can void the warranty of smartphones.

Recently, Apple issued an advisory as well, requesting iPhone users to not put their iPhones in a bag of uncooked rice when liquid warning pops up. Apple also advised against inserting foreign objects such as cotton swabs or paper towels into the charging connector, or using an external heat source to dry the iPhone. Apple said that these methods could further damage the iPhone.

Apple suggests that in case there is liquid inside the charging connector, the cable should be removed from the iPhone and the user should tap the iPhone gently to remove excess liquid. Following the process the iPhone should be left in a dry area with some airflow for at least 30 minutes.