Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Must acquire three Jet Airways planes in six months, says Ace Aviation

"Needless to say if we missed our conversion slots we would have to pay penalties and could potentially lose our slots altogether," Koish said

Aeroplane, Flight

Ace approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal(NCLAT) again on Wednesday seeking to expedite the sale of three aircraft in Mumbai

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ace Aviation, which has been fighting Jet Airways for the acquisition of three Boeing B777 aircraft, on Wednesday said it must acquire them in six months as the deadline for the conversion of these wide-bodied planes to freighter aircraft is fast approaching.

“We would like to close the aircraft deal in the coming six months. We hope it will be even earlier than that. Maybe in three to six months. We will have to reconsider what we will do if we don’t close it (the deal). Closing is one thing. You still have to activate the aircraft and take it out which takes a lot of time because of the aircraft condition,” said Chief Investment Officer of Challenge Group, Michael Koish.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Challenge Group is the parent company of Malta-based Ace Aviation.

Koish said they have conversion slots (time slots given to change plane type) in early 2025 to convert passenger aircraft to freighter aircraft and for that, they need the acquisition of the assets within six months.

“Our first conversion will be in early 2025. We should bring the aircraft to the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) by the beginning of 2025. But if we see that we cannot close (the sale) we'll buy a different aircraft,” they said.

MROs are facilities that ensure aircraft are maintained and are in flying condition. The Israel Aerospace Industries will be handling the conversion (changing a wide-bodied plane to a freighter) for Ace Aviation.

“Needless to say if we missed our conversion slots we would have to pay penalties and could potentially lose our slots altogether,” Koish said.

Challenge Group chief executive officer Eshel Heffetz said they have deposited $5.6 million for five aircraft, of which $4.6 million is earmarked for three aircraft in Mumbai, and the token of $1 million is for the other two Boeing B777 aircraft in Delhi (in respect to which a formal bid is yet to be completed).

He said that Ace Aviation last inspected the assets one and a half years ago and is now planning to conduct another inspection.

Also Read

Govt mulls increasing NCLAT's strength to speed up corporate case disposal

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Government may implement 2-month asset freeze of airlines under insolvency

Unable to repossess Go First planes, global aviation body downgrades India

TMSEp634:Air travel safety, online gaming, CPSE stocks, bereavement policy

Power Grid Corporation's prospects factored in at current valuations

The size of the Indian market is too important for Laura Mercier to ignore

Biocon Biologics signs agreement with Janssen Biotech for psoriasis drug

Advent PE begins merger process of Suven Pharma and Cohance Lifesciences

Adani Group's Ebitda sees increase of 34% at Rs 79,000 crore in 2023


“The risk is high for the aircraft and the humid environment doesn’t help. The value of assets keeps decreasing,” Heffetz said.

Ace approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday seeking to expedite the sale of three aircraft in Mumbai.

The company won a favourable order from the appellate tribunal in December last year where the court had told the Monitoring Committee of grounded Jet Airways to close the sale of aircraft. The company has not been able to take possession of the assets since 2022.

The finalisation of the sale of the aircraft was put on hold following a deadlock between the lenders and the successful bidder of Jet Airways, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium (JKC).

Koish elaborated that the lessor community is looking at their situation as a sort of ‘test case’ to fine-tune their strategy for Indian airlines.

“We have a small lessor community where we know each other. For many lessors, ours is like a case study for them since the Indian court has ruled in our favour. We believe in the system and will do the needful to ensure we acquire the assets this year. Our case will have wider repercussions for the lessor community in India,” Koish added.
Topics : NCLAT Aviation industry aircraft airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon