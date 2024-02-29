The size of the Indian market is too important for Laura Mercier to ignore

Beauty and make-up brand Laura Mercier, which belongs to Orveon Global - an Advent International, a global private equity player, sees the Indian market as important.

The brand first entered the Indian market last year and started selling online through the beauty and personal care marketplace, Tira. Orveon Global also houses bareMinerals and Buxom brands, which it acquired from.

“To launch a brand in India is not about plug and placings. You need to do it strategically because the size of the market is important and you cannot fail,” Marco Ficarelli, Chief Revenue Officer, International at Orveon Global, told Business Standard.

Laura Mercier plans to expand in India via the omnichannel and expects a halfway split in its revenue coming from both online and offline.

The brand opened its first store in Mumbai and will open stores in other metro cities as well during the year, and the store size will range from 45 sq meters to 80 sq meters. It has opened its first store in Mumbai and will open its second store in Bengaluru.

It will continue to remain a premium brand in India. It entered the Indian market last year with Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products.

While the brand did not give its revenue target, Ficarelli said, “Our targets are extremely ambitious, but are dynamic. This means that we are more focused on our launch than diluting the brand image and the launch efficacy just to make sales.”

While talking about how the brand has done so far by only selling online, he said that the brand has strong awareness in the Indian market.

It will not limit its offerings in the Indian market and will launch its entire range of products here.