Pipeline steady with AI deals growing in size: LTIMindtree CEO Venu Lambu

“The AI-native businesses, which are around AI engineering, reimagining business processes and AI business operations—those deals are also getting slightly larger compared to a couple of quarters back. So I’m fairly optimistic and confident about continued deal closures for us,” Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director, told Business Standard in an interaction.

LTIMindtree has managed to close a few large deals in the recent past. It has signed two deals with the Indian government—one with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the other for upgrading the PAN network. Besides this, it signed a $100 million deal with a US chemicals company, a $450 million deal with an agribusiness firm, and a $580 million deal with a media and entertainment company this financial year.

While renewals—which are mainly vendor consolidation and cost optimisation deals—often tend to be large-ticket ones, new deals are considerably smaller as clients focus on modular, AI-assisted slices and micro-waves of modernisation to generate greater value.

Lambu did not elaborate on how large the AI deals have grown. However, he explained that such deals involve forward deployment engineering capabilities on foundation models and integration aspects, or working with data platforms, agentic engineering work using the firm’s Bluehorse ecosystem, data modernisation for AI, and managing business processes using agentic intervention with agents and humans in the loop.

Blueverse is the company’s suite of AI services and solutions to help enterprises accelerate AI concepts-to-value journeys.

“I think in the first three, we are seeing increased traction. And the digital operations, where the business process at scale is being driven through agents—those conversations have started now. The first three are pretty much the heart of our growth trajectory already. And then most of the discretionary spend is actually going in that area,” he added.

Cost optimisation deals continue to bring in healthy revenue for the company. “I do feel that the ones that have significant expertise in infusing AI into existing services and those that can structure an integrated solution construct tend to gain a lot,” he added.

AI and generative AI (GenAI) are expected to play crucial roles in deal renewals going forward, as clients look to build more efficiencies into their operations and reduce costs. According to experts, enterprises have to reduce costs. But unlike in the past, they are not banking those savings. They need the savings to fund transformational programmes around AI, which are shaping the contours of current deals.

Traditional large and mega deals, classified as those with a total contract value (TCV) of more than $75 million, dropped to 18 per cent of the total number of deals signed till September, from 25 per cent in 2023, according to data from HfS Research.

In comparison, TCVs of less than $30 million have inched up to 48 per cent from 45 per cent in the same period. This means that new deals will be based on outcome assurance and not time and headcount—the decades-old structure that helped Indian IT firms blossom into global heavyweights over the last three decades.

Lambu has been banking on large deals to drive the topline in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. These are primarily cost take-out and efficiency improvement deals as customers tighten their spending.

