PLI for mobiles must extend beyond FY26: Bhagwati Products cofounder

The government should extend the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile manufacturing beyond FY26, as its success has helped catapult India into a key manufacturing destination and export hub for mobile phones, said Rahul Sharma, cofounder of Bhagwati Products.

The Indian entrepreneur, who is also the cofounder of mobile phone brand Micromax, said that the scheme has seen massive success and could provide India with a major advantage amid the tariff pause by the US government.

“Given the success it has brought to the country, I think it should be renewed,” Sharma said, highlighting the rise in production levels in