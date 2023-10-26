close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

PMI Electro Mobility raises Rs 250 crore from Piramal Alternatives

The funds will be used to develop innovative solutions, bring technological advancements to its production capabilities and scale its operations

valuation, start-ups, startups, funding, fundraising, investors, investments, capital

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electric bus manufacturer PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd on Thursday announced that it has received a strategic investment of Rs 250 crore from Piramal Alternatives to bolster its green mobility initiatives. The investment has been made via the Performing Credit Fund (PCF).

It is PMI Electro Mobility's first investment in the form of convertible securities. The funds will be used to develop innovative solutions, bring technological advancements to its production capabilities and scale its operations, the company said.

ICICI Securities was the advisor to PMI Electro Mobility for this fundraise.

"There has been a surge in demand for deployment of electric buses owing to the honourable Prime Minister's vision of net-zero emissions goals dovetailed with the recently announced PM eBus Sewa scheme. It is a cause we strongly believe in, and it is indeed our privilege to be part of this journey and contribute to the nation's ambitious target," said Aanchal Jain, chief executive officer of PMI Electro Mobility.

"With an order book of 2,500 buses that is expected to constantly grow going forward, the investment from Piramal Alternatives will greatly enhance our technological capabilities, and catapult our growth trajectory manifold. We look forward to this long-term partnership," Aanchal added.

"The advent of E-bus for transport, though nascent now, is poised for rapid growth in the coming time. We will keep looking at potential opportunities for investments in the EV space, particularly those that create a long-term positive impact keeping in mind environment, social and governance considerations," said Kalpesh Kikani, CEO of Piramal Alternatives.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Services PMI declines to 61.2 in May amid rising inflationary pressures

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

India's services PMI falls to 58.5 in June, lowest in three months

Services PMI growth declines to three-month low of 58.5 as inflation weighs

May PMI manufacturing comes at 58.7; hits 31-month high on strong demand

Ola Electric raises Rs 3,200 cr from investors, SBI to fund EV biz

Unilever CEO Schumacher's strategy plan fails to excite investors: Report

Suzuki to introduce three-cylinder engines: Why is this a big deal?

Wardwizard to invest Rs 2,000 cr to develop EV ancillary cluster in Gujarat

Airtel logs 1.7 mn unique 5G customers in Northeast, covers 110 districts

Topics : funding Companies Electric Vehicles BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon