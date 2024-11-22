Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / PNC Infratech gets NHAI nod to transfer 100% stake in road assets to HIT

PNC Infratech gets NHAI nod to transfer 100% stake in road assets to HIT

Earlier, during its annual general meeting on September 28, 2024, the company had approved the sale of 12 road assets

PNS Infratech

The approval is part of the statutory process for the Rs 9,005 crore deal. Image: PNC Infratech Linkedin

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PNC Infratech has received an in-principle approval from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the transfer of a 100 per cent stake in shares held by PNC Infra Holdings and its associates in three road assets to Highways Infrastructure Trust (HIT), an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).
 
According to the company’s stock exchange filing, the assets are viz., PNC Bithur Kanpur Highways Private Limited, PNC Gomti Highways Private Limited, and PNC Aligarh Highways Private Limited. The company received the approvals on November 19. The total net worth of these assets is around Rs 226.05 crore.
 
Earlier, in its annual general meeting on September 28, the company had approved the sale of 12 road assets, including the above-mentioned assets, for an approximate aggregate enterprise value of Rs 9,005.7 crore. 
 
 
As per PNC Infratech’s stock exchange filing, the company entered into an agreement with Highways Infrastructure Trust on January 15, 2024, for the asset divestment purposes.
 
The approval is a part of the statutory process pursuant to the Rs 9,005 crore deal between PNC Infratech, PNC Infra Holdings (a subsidiary of PNC Infratech), and Highways Infrastructure Trust (HIT), an InvIT controlled by KKR & Co. Inc.
 
The deal, which was signed in January, involves the divestment of 12 road assets owned by PNC Infratech and PNC Infra Holdings. It includes eleven National Highway (NH) Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) assets and one State Highway BOT Toll asset with approximately 3,800 lane kilometers in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
 
A source said PNC Infratech is in the process of fulfilling the conditions precedents for the deal viz. “change in control” approvals from the highway authorities and no objection certificates from the lenders to the projects.

More From This Section

real estate

NCLAT limits insolvency proceedings against Raheja to one project only

adani

S&P Global revises its outlook on three Adani entities to 'negative'

PremiumGautam Adani, Adani

US bribery taint melts Adani stocks; Kenya cancels airport, energy deals

Adani, Gautam Adani

Here's how Gautam Adani's alleged bribery scheme took off and unraveled

Byju Raveendran

Byju's founder told ally to flee US to avoid testifying against him

 
PNC Infratech is expected to close the deal for ten of the twelve assets by the close of this financial year, comprising 85.per cent of the total deal. The deal for the remaining two assets is expected to be completed by H1FY26. This deal is one of the largest in terms of value in the Indian roads sector.
     

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

PNC Infratech hits 52-wk low, tanks 7% on weak numbers in September quarter

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

RIL stock sees 'Death Cross' on charts just days ahead of bonus record date

highways, nhai, roads, construction, transport

Why PNC Infra stock has tanked 35% in 2 days, hit 52-wk low today? Details

economic recovery, revival, economy, growth, gdp, marketroads, construction, highways, NHAI,

PNC Infratech share tanks 20%, hits over nine-month low; here's why

equity trading volumes, share market

PNC Infratech stock surges 5% after securing 'LoA' worth Rs 4,630 cr

Topics : PNC Infratech NHAI National Highways Authority of India Road assets Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon