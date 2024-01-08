Power Mech Projects bags Rs 825 crore construction order from Mahan Energen

Infrastructure company Power Mech Projects has bagged an order worth Rs 825 crore for civil and mechanical construction works for 2x800 MW (Phase II) of Mahan Ultra Supercritical Thermal Project at Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, according to a regulatory filing.

Various packages under this order will be completed over a period of 22-33 months, it stated.

"Civil and mechanical construction works for 2x800 MW (Phase-II) Mahan Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project, Village Bandhua, District Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh from Mahan Energen Ltd for Rs 825 crore," the filing said.