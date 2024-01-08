Coal sector PSUs brought 18,849 hectares under green cover in decade: Govt

The public sector units operating in the coal sector have brought 18,849 hectares under green cover in the last 10 years by planting 42.3 million saplings, the government on Monday said.

The move shows the commitment of the coal sector to environment-friendly sustainable mining practices, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The coal public sector units have identified about 3,075 hectares of afforested non-forest de-coaled land suitable for Accredited Compensatory Afforestation (ACA).

The proposals have been submitted to the respective state forest departments by coal PSUs for appropriate notification of the afforested non-forest de-coaled land as an ACA land bank to expedite forest clearance for future coal mines requiring forest land diversion, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Bishrampur Opencast Project by Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd in Surajpur District of Chhattisgarh is an example of adherence to Accredited Compensatory Afforestation (ACA) guidelines, the ministry added.