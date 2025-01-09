Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Private credit firm Neo Asset seeks to raise $700 million for second fund

Private credit firm Neo Asset seeks to raise $700 million for second fund

The money manager plans to deploy the capital to support mid-sized companies in so-called special situations that include acquisition financing

Rupee

Private credit is growing rapidly in the world’s most populous nation, thanks to a healthy economy that has elicited an unprecedented flurry of lending from local firms | File image

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Saikat Das and Preeti Singh 
Indian money manager Neo Asset Management aims to raise as much as Rs 6,000 crore ($699 million) for its second private credit fund, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest sign of a fast-expanding market increasingly dominated by local firms.
 
Mumbai-based Neo began pitching the latest fund to investors a few weeks ago, targeting wealthy individuals, family offices and institutions, said the people who declined to be identified discussing confidential information. If completed, the new fund will be more than double its predecessor that closed with Rs 2,575 crore in June. 
 
 
The money manager plans to deploy the capital to support mid-sized companies in so-called special situations that include acquisition financing, one-time settlements for debt resolution, and extending the maturity or refinancing of existing borrowings, the people said. Neo hopes to wrap up fundraising in the next 18 months and will remain open to opportunities in a wide range of industries, they added.
 
A media relations representative at Neo declined to comment when reached by Bloomberg News.

Also Read

PremiumANKUR BANSAL, co-founder and director of BlackSoil

Blacksoil targets Rs 500 crore final close for second credit fund

Bain Capital

Bain-backed 360 One WAM plans largest private credit fund in India

startup funding investment

BlackSoil raises over Rs 200 cr debt in H1CY24, with 60% from new lenders

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower open for India; Asia mixed; TCS Q3 results today

Prakash Abitkar, Maharashtra Health Minister

No one has to worry, says Maharashtra Health Minister Abitkar on HMPV

 
Private credit is growing rapidly in the world’s most populous nation, thanks to a healthy economy that has elicited an unprecedented flurry of lending from local firms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans for large infrastructure projects also have created a need for middle-market funding and bespoke financing solutions.
 
The ambitious infrastructure spending, which S&P Global Ratings’ Indian unit CRISIL expects to balloon to Rs 143 trillion by 2030, has helped domestic firms gain market share given their local expertise and cheaper costs of capital.
 
Private credit deals in India in the first half of 2024 soared to an all-time high for any six-month period, with $6 billion deployed across 96 deals, according to a report from Ernst & Young.
 

More From This Section

Avendus Capital

Avendus seeks $466 million as it launches new India private credit fund

ePlane Company

Flying taxi startup ePlane tie up with TCS for air mobility digital upgrade

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Lessons learned from the pandemic: M&M chip-ready for BE 6, XEV 9e EVs

swiggy

Swiggy launches new standalone app Snacc for 15-minute food delivery

RUPEE

Softening base metal prices cushion rupee fall for consumer durables makers

Topics : Credit funds fund raising funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon