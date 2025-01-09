Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 08:44 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Avendus seeks $466 million as it launches new India private credit fund

Avendus seeks $466 million as it launches new India private credit fund

The 25 year-old Mumbai-based financial services firm aims to raise as much as Rs 4,000 crore ($466 million) through the fund, that will invest in the debt of mid-sized businesses in the country

Avendus Capital

Avendus’ latest fund will have a tenor of about seven years and is targeting a gross return of 16 per cent-18 per cent for its investors, Jain said | Photo: X@Avendus

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Divya Patil 
Avendus PE Investment Advisors Pvt. is launching a third private credit fund, as it seeks to tap demand from investors for high-yielding debt in India and satiate a growing need for capital among medium-sized companies. 
The 25 year-old Mumbai-based financial services firm aims to raise as much as Rs 4,000 crore ($466 million) through the fund, that will invest in the debt of mid-sized businesses in the country, Anshul Jain, executive director for Avendus Structured Credit Funds told the media Wednesday.
 
The launch builds on a growing pipeline of deals that saw India’s private credit market raise close to a record $10 billion last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for massive infrastructure projects has provided business opportunities for plenty of mid-sized firms, leading to growing demand for capital. And customised financing solutions offered by private credit funds have suited them well given the difficulty they face in accessing bank loans.   
 
 
Avendus’ latest fund will have a tenor of about seven years and is targeting a gross return of 16 per cent-18 per cent for its investors, Jain said.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower open for India; Asia mixed; TCS Q3 results today

US Senate

Man carrying machete, knives held at US Capitol ahead of Trump visit

Indian naval ship Tabar during India France naval exercise, Indian navy

Navy conducts workshop on mental health as part of resilience programme

IPO

Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

UAE launches education campaign in Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

 
In comparison, a 10-year government bond gives roughly 7 per cent while equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty have returned under 10 per cent over the last year. 
 
“We will invest in secured credit transactions, with deal sizes between Rs 200 crore to Rs 500 crore,” Jain said, adding that the preference would be for companies in the pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, chemicals, healthcare and technology sectors.
 
Avendus’ first private credit fund launched in October 2017 gave investors a yield of 18 per cent, while the second in January 2022 returned about 17 per cent, Jain said. The latest offering will close its first round in a month.
 
“This asset class is bridging a critical financing gap which existed between traditional debt and equity, making it one of the fastest growing asset classes,” Nilesh Dhedhi, managing director at Avendus Finance Pvt. said at the event. “Mid-market enterprises are increasingly leveraging private credit as a powerful financing,” he said.
 

More From This Section

ePlane Company

Flying taxi startup ePlane tie up with TCS for air mobility digital upgrade

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Lessons learned from the pandemic: M&M chip-ready for BE 6, XEV 9e EVs

swiggy

Swiggy launches new standalone app Snacc for 15-minute food delivery

RUPEE

Softening base metal prices cushion rupee fall for consumer durables makers

H foxconn

Foxconn, Dixon ask govt to pay pending production-linked subsidies

Topics : Avendus fund raising Companies Investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon