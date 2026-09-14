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Home / Companies / News / PSG Equity raises over €4.4 billion for software and tech bets

PSG Equity raises over €4.4 billion for software and tech bets

The fundraising comes as the software sector recovers from a selloff brought on by the emergence of new AI models that are threatening to replace many incumbent systems.

fund raising

Representative image for fund raising

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 10:38 PM IST

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PSG Equity has raised over €4.4 billion ($5.1 billion) for a new fund targeting European software and technology firms, a vote of
confidence from investors in a sector that suffered a heavy selloff earlier this year. PSG Europe III is around 70 per cent larger than its predecessor vehicle, which the firm raised in 2023, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified. The fundraising comes as the software sector recovers from a selloff brought on by the emergence of new AI models that are threatening to replace many incumbent systems.
 

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 10:38 PM IST