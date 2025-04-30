Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / PVR INOX debuts in Jabalpur via FOCO model for expansion in smaller cities

With this opening, PVR INOX currently has 1,738 screens across 352 properties in 111 cities

PVR Cinemas
The new multiplex in Jabalpur is located in the newly rebranded KA Mall

Roshni Shekhar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

PVR INOX, India’s largest cinema exhibitor, on Wednesday opened its first multiplex complex in Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) with a seating capacity of 611 seats, under the franchise-owned company-operated (FOCO) model, which the company has been using to expand its presence in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India.
 
With this opening, PVR INOX currently has 1,738 screens across 352 properties in 111 cities, it said in a statement.
 
The new multiplex in Jabalpur is located in the newly rebranded KA Mall, the company added in its statement. It also includes 25 recliner seats in each of the four screens. The FOCO
Topics : PVR Cinemas Inox Tier II - III cinemas

