Home / Companies / News / Qatar Airways to place large wide-body aircraft order soon, says CCO

Qatar Airways to place large wide-body aircraft order soon, says CCO

He added the contract would be announced next month, declining to say whether it will be signed with Airbus, Boeing

Qatar airways, Qatar

Qatar Airways will soon place a sizeable order for wide-body jets to underpin its longer-term growth plans. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Qatar Airways will soon place a sizeable order for wide-body jets to underpin its longer-term growth plans, the airline's chief commercial officer told Reuters late on Monday. 
"To secure the growth of tomorrow by continuing to have a very strong and the best fleet in the industry, our CEO is working on the RFP (request for proposal) with the aircraft manufacturer to place a big order soon," CCO Thierry Antinori said. 
He added the contract would be announced next month, declining to say whether it will be signed with Airbus, Boeing or under a split deal with both. 
At the Farnborough air show in July last year, CEO Badr al Meer said a large aircraft order was under consideration. 
 
CCO Antinori told Reuters that the Qatari airline had seen above-market growth in passenger numbers from April 2024 until January this year, up 9 per cent throughout its network, up 14 per cent in Europe and up 12 per cent in Germany.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Qatar Airways Aviation airlines

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

