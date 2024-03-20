Sensex (    %)
                             
Radisson Group appoints Nikhil Sharma as MD, to take charge from April 1

In his new role, Sharma will lead Radisson Hotel Group's operations in the dynamic South Asia region, which has over 165 hotels in operation and development.

Nikhil Sharma, Radisson

Photo: Company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nikhil Sharma as the Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President for South Asia, effective April 1.
In his new role, Sharma will lead Radisson Hotel Group's operations in the dynamic South Asia region, which has over 165 hotels in operation and development.
"Nikhil joins Radisson Hotel Group from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WHR) where he served as Market Managing Director Eurasia, overseeing business development, operations, new openings, and sales & marketing," Radisson Group stated.
Before his time at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Ginger Hotels, a brand under the IHCL conglomerate, the statement added.
He was also a founding member of the Lemon Tree Hotel Company and a significant contributor to the growth of India's upscale hotel segment.
"Nikhil's appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our leadership team and driving strategic growth in South Asia. This region is a key market for us, and with Nikhil's strategic vision and deep understanding of the industry, we are confident in our ability to further elevate our presence and deliver exceptional experiences to our guests," Chema Basterrechea, Global President & Chief Operations Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

