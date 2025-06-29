Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Radisson Group looking at doubling hotel portfolio in India: South Asia MD

Radisson Group looking at doubling hotel portfolio in India: South Asia MD

Notably, Radisson is the largest luxury hotel chain in Jammu and Kashmir, with seven hotels in operation, including five in the valley, and 2-3 hotels in the pipeline

Nikhil Sharma, Radisson

Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for South Asia Nikhil Sharma. Photo: Company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Belgium-headquartered Radisson Hotel Group is eyeing to double its portfolio in India in the next few years, from over 200 operational hotels at present, with a focus on a sustainable and inclusive growth model, according to a senior company official.

In an interview to PTI, Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for South Asia Nikhil Sharma said its hotel in Pahalgam is currently operating at an occupancy rate of 20-30 per cent of what the occupancies were last year, in the aftermath of the recent terror attack on tourists that shook the nation.

Notably, Radisson is the largest luxury hotel chain in Jammu and Kashmir, with seven hotels in operation, including five in the valley, and 2-3 hotels in the pipeline. 

 

"We are, I would say, operating between 20 to 30 per cent in cities like Pahalgam. So in Srinagar, we are about 50 per cent of what the occupancies were last year. Last year, about 35 lakh tourists came into the valley.

"This year, we are not seeing those numbers. But I truly believe that Kashmir is an all-weather destination, and we are going to be working with the government, making sure that we promote tourism in all seasons," Nikhil shared.

Also Read

Radisson hotel

Radisson Hotels Group expands presence in East India with 3 new signings

PremiumCake

Baking good: How Indians are having their cake and enjoying it too

cancer, treatment, chemotherapy

HPV key factor for rise in cancer cases among Indian youth, say doctors

Nvidia

Nvidia insiders sold over $1 billion in stock amid market surge: Report

Finance Ministry, Deposit insurance limit, Reserve Bank of India, Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Finmin asks PSBs to monetise subsidiary stakes via listing on bourses

He asserted that Radisson Hotels Group will require an additional workforce of 16,000 in India, as it ramps up its presence in the country with 8,000 keys in the pipeline, and growth centred around Tier-II, Tier-III and Tier-IV cities.

Radisson Hotels Group's currently has around 19,000 employees.

"This year we will open 20 hotels. In the last five years, we've signed 51 hotels, which has been the highest signings ever. Last year itself, we did 36 signings. ...Our growth will be in Tier-II, Tier-III, Tier-IV, cities, or even destinations that we want to be flag planters," he said.

Nikhil shared that Radisson is looking at eventually doubling its portfolio in India in the next few years, because it's a "golden era" for the company, while underscoring the need for sustainable and inclusive growth and ensuring that the local community gets hired and works in its hotels.

"We have close to 19,000 employees at the moment and every room takes 1.2 to 1.9 team members. We have a pipeline of about 8,000 more keys that we are going to be developing. So another 16,000 team members at any given point of time will be joining us in the near future," Sharma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Panasonic sets up R&amp;D units with TCS, Tata Elxsi

Panasonic exits refrigerator, washing machine segments in India amid losses

stock market, markets, DII, FII, DIIs buying in indian stock market, FIIs selling in stock market, how to trade, trump tariffs, stock market strategy

TPG-backed Altimetrik buys SLK Software to expand services, boost revenue

insolvency

Bhushan Steel's former resolution professional files review petition in SC

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Group, Chennai-based realtor form JV to develop ₹1,600 cr project

Adani Power

Bangladesh pays $384 mn to Adani Power to clear major portion of power dues

Topics : Radisson Indian Hotels Domestic Hotels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon