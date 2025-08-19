Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Ramco Cements eyes Rs 16K cr revenue in 5 years, launches Hard Worker brand

Ramco Cements eyes Rs 16K cr revenue in 5 years, launches Hard Worker brand

Ramco Cements aims for Rs 16,000 crore revenue in the next five years and launches the "Hard Worker" brand in construction chemicals, with a target to generate Rs 2,000 crore revenue in the segment.

The company operates 11 cement plants, comprising five integrated units and six grinding units. | File

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai-based cement major The Ramco Cements said on Tuesday that it is targeting a revenue of around Rs 16,000 crore in the next four to five years, up from around Rs 8,539 crore in FY25.
 
The company plans to expand its capacity from around 18 million tonnes currently to 30 million tonnes by that time. Additionally, it has rebranded its Construction Chemicals division under the name “Hard Worker,” with a target to generate around Rs 2,000 crore in revenue from the segment over the next five years. The “Hard Worker” brand will feature 20 specialised products, including tile adhesives, waterproofing solutions, bonding agents, and repair mortars. The company aims to expand its product range to at least 100 items within the next two years, said P.V. Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja, Director of Ramco Group.
 
 
All “Hard Worker” products are manufactured in-house at Ramco’s own facilities, ensuring quality, consistency, and control. The manufacturing process is environmentally conscious, with a focus on sustainability, safety, and scalability. “Hard Worker” products are currently available across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, distributed through Ramco’s extensive dealer network.
 
The Indian construction chemicals market is on a fast growth trajectory, projected to reach Rs 40,000 crore by 2030, driven by rapid urbanisation, infrastructure expansion, and increasing demand for durable, high-performance building materials.
 
“The revenue from the Construction Chemicals division of Ramco Cements was Rs 210 crore in FY25, and we have set a goal to scale this to Rs 2,000 crore in the next 4 to 5 years,” said A.V. Dharmakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of the company.
 
“Hard Worker is more than a brand — it is a salute to the hardworking spirit of everyone, from construction workers and builders to individual homeowners. This launch reinforces our commitment to delivering application-specific solutions our customers can rely on, every time,” said P.R. Venketrama Raja, Managing Director of Ramco Cements.
 
The company operates 11 cement plants, comprising five integrated units and six grinding units.
 

Topics : Ramco Cement cement industry

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

