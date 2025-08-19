Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Post rolls out advanced postal technology project worth ₹5,800 cr

Changing with the times and in compliance with social distancing norms, customers are now picking up their parcels, and speed posts themselves

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Post has rolled out Rs 5,800-crore Advanced Postal Technology across the country that will transform it into world-class public logistics organization by enabling mobile-ready services and real time decision making, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

The Advanced Postal Technology (APT) based infrastructure gives India Post access to new technology layers like modern logistics companies.

"Elated to announce the nationwide rollout of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) by @IndiaPostOffice, a historic leap in Bharat's digital journey. Backed by an investment of Rs 5800 crore under IT 2.0, APT will transform India Post into a world-class public logistics organization," Scindia said on social media platform X.

 

The technology platform will enable India Post to support full fledged digital transactions and accept UPI payments for services from customers of any bank.

Earlier, UPI transactions of only India Post Payments Bank accounts were supported at post offices for purchase of services and other payments due to technical issues.

Scindia said the APT is a fully indigenous platform driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India and Make in India.

The minister said the new technology will "Enable real-time decision making, boost e-commerce reach, cut operational costs through automation and deliver citizen-first, mobile-ready services anywhere-anytime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

