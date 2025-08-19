Nathealth calls for GST input slab for healthcare to be capped at 5%

Healthcare industry body Nathealth has sought standardised Goods and Services Tax (GST) input slabs for the sector to be capped at 5 per cent, along with permission for providers to claim input credits wherever GST output payments are applicable.
This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week announced sweeping GST reforms by Diwali this year, aimed at lowering tax rates, simplifying compliance, and modernising the GST system to make it more growth-friendly.
Nathealth stated that while GST rationalisation has delivered efficiency and cost advantages across many industries, healthcare has remained largely outside its ambit.
Calling the capping of input GST slabs at 5 per cent critical, the industry body said that the current structure has significantly increased the cost burden on providers.
It further noted that hospitals and diagnostic providers are unable to claim input tax credit on essential inputs ranging from medical equipment and consumables to contractual labour, maintenance, and critical services.
“Blocked credits today are higher than in the pre-GST regime, creating a hidden layer of costs. In addition, essential services such as contractual manpower attract 18 per cent GST, which disincentivises flexible hiring in a sector that is heavily people-dependent,” the body said.
Nathealth also highlighted that a large share of embedded taxes is linked to life-saving drugs and consumables, which temporary waivers have not adequately addressed.
According to a study jointly conducted by Nathealth and EY across India, these embedded taxes amounted to an estimated 5.5 to 6 per cent of providers’ total revenues, a hidden cost that can ultimately increase the cost of care for patients.
The study further showed that embedded taxes have actually increased in the GST era.
“For hospitals, they rose from 4.3 per cent in the pre-GST period (2016–17) to 5.7 per cent in the GST period (2018–19 to 2020–21), while for diagnostic laboratories and testing centres, the burden climbed from 3.8 per cent to 5.8 per cent,” Nathealth said.
Commenting on the issue, Ameera Shah, President of Nathealth and Promoter and Executive Chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, said that a pragmatic GST structure would ease the burden on providers while directly benefiting millions of Indians who rely on quality care.
“It will also reinforce investor confidence, giving the sector the stability to expand capacity and scale innovation, thereby making healthcare more affordable and accessible for all,” she added.