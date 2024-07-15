Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rays Power Infra receives projects worth Rs 833 cr in June quarter

Rays Power Infra is a turnkey solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services player

solar panel

The company acquired new projects valued at Rs 833 crore in the April-June quarter, it said in a statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rays Power Infra on Monday said it has secured new projects worth Rs 833 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal.
Rays Power Infra is a turnkey solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services player.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
These projects add over 680 MW to the company's existing portfolio, according to a statement.
 
The company acquired new projects valued at Rs 833 crore in the April-June quarter, it said in a statement.
"Securing these projects is a significant step towards our quarterly targets and long-term goals. We remain committed to delivering high-quality projects and maintaining our growth momentum to achieve our ambitious targets," Pawan Sharma, Whole-Time Director of Rays Power Infra, said.
The company did not provide any further details related to the projects.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

passports, foreign, Visa applications filed early help in planning travel. (Adobe stock photo)

Metal, power producers seek streamlined visa regime for Chinese experts

energy, electricity

THDCIL overcame many challenges to become 4351 MW entity: CMD Vishnoi

PremiumWith the current back-to-back visits by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to India in June, and the level of attention she was given by the Narendra Modi-led government, there are more ambitious steps in store | Photo: PTI

India-Bangladesh relations reach at significant force multiplier stage

heatwave

Saudi ups imports of dirtiest oil to meet rising power demand amid heatwave

solar panel

Power sector Budget wish list: Funds for green energy, more domestic mfg

Topics : Power Sector infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon