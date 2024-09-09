Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / RBL Bank aims to grow in credit cards, launches offering with Indian Oil

RBL Bank aims to grow in credit cards, launches offering with Indian Oil

It can be noted that the credit card segment has been under the spotlight because of the RBI's discomfort around the riskier unsecured segment growing fast

RBL Bank

RBL Bank | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector lender RBL Bank is aiming to grow its credit card portfolio "moderately" and focus on other aspects like cross-selling to customers, a senior official has said.
If the industry grows at 20-25 per cent, the lender would like to increase its credit card outstanding by up to 15 per cent, its business head for credit cards Bikram Yadav said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We would grow moderately in this segment, and we'll focus on internal unit economics and customer engagements and deeper cross-sell with them," Yadav added.
Yadav, who was speaking after the launch of a dedicated offering in association with the largest oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation, christened 'Xtra Credit Card', added that the other factors are more important than growth for the bank and its focus is on "reasonable" returns on the capital it deploys.
 
It can be noted that the credit card segment has been under the spotlight because of the RBI's discomfort around the riskier unsecured segment growing fast.
"The RBI is doing everything that is required to slow the growth," he said, pointing out to the hike in risk weights on the category in November 2023.

More From This Section

union bank of india

Union Bank of India becomes 1st major bank to become signatory of PCAF

proposed Competition (Amendment) Bill 2022

MCA notifies deal value threshold for mergers under Competition Act

Toyota, Toyota logo

With 45% growth, momentum expected to continue even in 2025: Toyota

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

GMR Airports buys Fraport's shares, raises stake in Delhi airport to 74%

Startup

T-Hub selects 23 startups for 1st cohort of AIC T-Hub Lab2Market programme

He said the bank is not keen on increasing its market share in the credit card segment, which stands at about 5 per cent, nor is it exiting the segment.
On personal loans, which form another important part of the unsecured lending book along with credit cards, Yadav said the bank does not solicit new customers with the offering and added that it prefers to see such loans to existing customers or those who are coming to branches soliciting a product.
The bank is currently adopting a multi-pronged approach to its credit cards business, which includes developing a field team to push the bank-branded cards, looking for synergistic opportunities with state-owned companies for co-branded offerings like the ones with railway tickets-focused IRCTC and IOCL, partnering with consumer brands, such as Patanjali, and also tie-ups with non-bank lenders and fintechs, he said.
Under the newly launched proposition, an individual customer will be able to get a value back equivalent to 7.5 per cent of the spends, when made at an IOCL station, while for others it will be 1 per cent, Yadav said.
There are over five variants of the card, which is priced at Rs 1,500 apiece, he added.
Admitting that the fuel category is very competitive among lenders because of its repeat use, Yadav said the bank's focus is to offer sharper products, which pull the customers and make it the card of choice.
Currently, the fuel category represents over 10 per cent of the overall spending for RBL Bank against 7-8 per cent earlier, he said, adding that this increase is par with the industry and driven by factors like people driving more, expensive fuel and upgrades to 4-wheelers from 2-wheelers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumR. Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank

Expecting NIMs to climb in a few quarters, says RBL Bank MD & CEO

stock markets

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

Fixed Deposits

New FD schemes: RBL to TMB, mid-tier banks enter the great deposit chase

RBL Bank

RBL Bank launches RuPay credit cards with UPI and NCMC functionalities

RBL Bank

EQT Private Cap Asia exits RBL Bank, sells entire stake for Rs 1,091 cr

Topics : RBL Bank Credit Card Credit card industry Credit cards Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon