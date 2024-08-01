Business Standard
RBL Bank launches RuPay credit cards with UPI and NCMC functionalities

Lender says users can now enjoy seamless, secure, and instant payments through UPI, along with hassle-free travel facilitated by NCMC feature

RBL Bank

Photo: Shutterstock

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

RBL Bank has announced integration of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on RuPay Credit Cards it sells. The offering combines multiple payment capabilities into a single card.
 
RBL Bank said the new RuPay Credit Cards will allow users to make "seamless and secure" UPI payments, while facilitating hassle-free travel through the NCMC feature. This integration provides customers with flexibility in managing their transactions, whether for daily expenses or during travel.
 
"This milestone not only revolutionises transaction management but also sets a new benchmark for the digital payments industry. Our customers can now experience the ultimate flexibility and ease of making payments, be it for daily expenses or during travel, all consolidated in one card," said Bikram Yadav, business head – credit cards, at RBL Bank.
 

The extensive acceptance of the RuPay network further enhances the utility of these cards, ensuring wide usability across various platforms and services throughout India.
 
“This integration embodies the spirit of innovation and convenience that NPCI strives to bring in the digital payment ecosystem. Combining UPI’s secure, instant payment capabilities with NCMC’s travel convenience will offer users a holistic payment solution. We believe this initiative will significantly enhance the digital payment experience for consumers across India,” said Rajeeth Pillai, chief relationship management at NPCI.
 
RBL Bank said it is the first private sector bank to offer a comprehensive suite of payment capabilities in a single card. It is likely to encourage other banks to offer similar integrated payment solutions.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

