close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

Alaska Air cuts full-year profit view as rising labour costs cast shadow

Excluding items, Alaska Air reported quarterly profit of $1.83 per share, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.87, according to LSEG data

Alaska Air is set to pay between $56 and $58 per share to acquire Virgin America

The development comes at a time when investors fear demand may soften, particularly for domestic routes

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alaska Air Group cut its full-year profit outlook on Thursday on rising labor expenses, as airlines draw up costly contracts to retain employees.
 
Major U.S. airlines are already feeling the pinch from higher fuel prices, putting a dampener on their outlooks.
 
Washington State-based Alaska Air said it is moderating capacity growth for the next two quarters to make it more in line with pre-pandemic levels. It expects capacity growth through February 2024 to be up less than 3% over 2019 levels.
 
The development comes at a time when investors fear demand may soften, particularly for domestic routes, as a depletion of pandemic savings and high interest rates have crimped consumers' tolerance for pricier airfare.
 
Alaska Air forecast full-year profit between $4.25 and $4.75 per share, lower than its prior expectation of $5.50 to $7.50.
The airline also trimmed its annual revenue growth forecast to between 7% and 8%, from a range of 8% to 10% expected previously.
 
Excluding items, Alaska Air reported quarterly profit of $1.83 per share, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.87, according to LSEG data.
 
It reported third-quarter revenue of $2.84 billion, below Wall Street expectations of $2.87 billion.

Also Read

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Hardeep S Puri to flag off India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus

Govt wants petrol & diesel prices slashed; OMCs cite Covid losses

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 58,200 per 10g

Sun Pharma recalls 144 bottles of anti-depression drug from US market

IGX hopes to launch contracts for LNG trading next month: CEO Mediratta

Tata Group considers topping up another $1 billion for super-app arm

Welspun bags contract to supply 61,000 MT of LSAW pipes, bends in Mideast

HP to sell refurbished PCs to retail customers, small businesses in India

Topics : Aviation Fuel prices Aviation fuel

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon