Sun Pharma recalls 144 bottles of anti-depression drug from US market

The US-based drug maker initiated the voluntary Class III nationwide (US) recall on October 4 this year

Sun Pharma

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading at 0.73 per cent down at Rs 1,144.10 apiece on the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc has recalled 144 bottles of a generic anti-depression medicine from the US market due to a manufacturing issue, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The US-based subsdiary of the Mumbai-headquartered drug company initiated the recall for the affected lot of Bupropion Hydrochloride extended-release tablets due to "failed dissolution specifications,", the US health regulator said in its latest Enforcement Report.
The affected lot was manufactured at Sun Pharma's Halol-based plant in Gujarat and was distributed in the US by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, based in Princeton, New Jersy, it said.
Bupropion is a medication commonly used to treat depression.
The US-based drug maker initiated the voluntary Class III nationwide (US) recall on October 4 this year.
As per the US FDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".
Shares of Sun Pharma were trading at 0.73 per cent down at Rs 1,144.10 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sun Pharma pharmaceutical firms Pharmaceutical companies

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

