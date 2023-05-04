close

REC Chairman flags off first fleet of electric staff vehicles in Gurugram

REC Chairman and Managing Director Vivek Kumar Dewangan on Thursday flagged off the first fleet of electric staff vehicles in Gurugram

Press Trust of India New Delhi
electric vehicles

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
REC Chairman and Managing Director Vivek Kumar Dewangan on Thursday flagged off the first fleet of electric staff vehicles in Gurugram.

In a path towards a green future, REC Ltd has set a target of replacement of all conventional staff vehicles with electric vehicles by 2024-25, a company statement said.

"In a transition to EV mobility, Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), REC Limited flagged off the first fleet of Electric Vehicles (EV) on Thursday at REC World Headquarters, Gurgaon," it stated.

Dewangan also inaugurated a fast charging station, which is powered by a rooftop 1 MW (approx) solar plant and therefore, the EV fleet will run on green power, contributing to zero pollution.

The inauguration of the REC Control Room was also done by Dewangan, which is a single-point service provider for all the requirements of REC employees.

It will act as a coordination point among different departments for the employees of the corporation, minimising employees' efforts and at the same time maximising output.

The seamless services would be rendered in this one-stop solution point in paperless form to manage transportation, health, general maintenance, administration along with other issues.

On this occasion, Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance); VK Singh, Director (Technical) , TSC Bosh, Executive Director (HR/Administration) and other senior officers of the corporation were also present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electric Vehicles Gurugram REC

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

