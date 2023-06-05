close

Refex Group commits to plant 100,000 trees across TN in next few years

Nearly 2,000 tree saplings were planted as part of launching the initiative in the city today, a company statement said

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Diversified business conglomerate Refex Group, which is engaged in refrigerant gases, ash, and coal handling, has pledged to plant one lakh trees across Tamil Nadu over the next few years under its 'Trees for Life' initiative, the company said on Monday.

Commemorating 'World Environment Day' being observed on June 5 every year, the group has committed towards planting 10,000 trees this year, in partnership with the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Nearly 2,000 tree saplings were planted as part of launching the initiative in the city today, a company statement said.

"By using resources in a responsible and efficient manner, we can help conserve them for our future generations. In addition to infusing sustainable practices into our operations, our sustainability strategies also aim to arrest climate change and lead to ecosystem restoration. The 'Trees for Life' project is one such initiative," Refex Group Managing Director Anil Jain said.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin planted the tree saplings as part of inaugurating the initiative in the presence of Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : afforestation Trees Tamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

