close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First insolvency: NCLT issues notice in plea by Jackson Aviation

The tribunal directed the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) to file the response within a week

BS Web Team New Delhi
Go First

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on Monday, issued a notice in a plea by one of the lessors of Go First, Jackson Aviation, seeking the status of aircraft whose lease was terminated before the moratorium. 
The tribunal directed the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) to file the response within a week.

The case will next be heard on June 15.
Jackson Square Aviation was among several lessors that had raised an alarm after the tribunal gave Go First bankruptcy protection to allow it to revive itself but barred lessors from repossessing planes.

The IRP had last month argued in the NCLT that returning aircraft to the lessors will render the crisis-hit Go First, which has 7,000 employees to look after, "dead".
The airline had earlier cancelled its operations till June 4.

Also Read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

NCLT admits Go First's insolvency plea, puts it under moratorium

NCLT admits Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency, appoints IRP

Daimler enters pre-owned market with launch of 'BharatBenz Certified'

Gaurs Group sets up 15 MW solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh at Rs 80 cr

SBI Cards and Payment Services to raise Rs 3,000 crore funds via NCDs

Suzlon Group crosses 20 GW installed wind mills capacity worldwide

Dr Reddy's completes Phase-I study in proposed biosimilar of tocilizumab


Earlier this month, the IRP had also reportedly submitted a six-month revival plan of Go First to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The IRP informed DGCA that the airline is ready to resume its operations with 26 operational aircraft and 400 pilots on its roll.
Once Go First's revival plan is approved by the aviation regulator, the airline said it will be able to deploy two aircraft to start Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Leh chartered flights immediately. Within the next few days, it will be able to resume scheduled services, mainly on the Pune, Bagdogra, and Goa routes. According to Financial Express, the airline has said it will be able to deploy eight to ten aircraft for the scheduled services.

The carrier has also offered a monthly retention allowance of Rs Rs 100,000 to captains and Rs 50,000 to first officers. Currently, the monthly average salary of captains is Rs 530,000.
Topics : Go Air Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Aviation sector

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
2 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon