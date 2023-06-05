close

PVR INOX announces opening of new 7-screen multiplex in Bengaluru

PVR INOX, the premium cinema exhibitor in India, on Monday announced the opening of its new 7-screen multiplex at Global Mall, Mysore Road in Bengaluru

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
On Thursday, PVR Saket reopened after a plush makeover as a legacy property.

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
PVR INOX, the premium cinema exhibitor in India, on Monday announced the opening of its new 7-screen multiplex at Global Mall, Mysore Road in Bengaluru.

The opening marks the sixth multisensory 4DX auditorium in Bengaluru and will augment PVR INOX presence in the city with 24 properties and 146 screens, PVR INOX said in a statement.

With the opening, PVR INOX strengthens its presence in Karnataka with 189 screens in 34 properties and consolidates its foothold in South India with 530 screens in 95 properties, it added.

The cinema hall is housed in Global Mall located next to Nayandahalli Metro Station and has a seating capacity of 1,189 with last row recliners.

The multiplex is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions including the SP4K next-generation laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp and bright images.

Furthermore, the audios feature advanced Dolby Atmos audio and Next-Gen 3D technology for an immersive experience, it added.

Topics : PVR cinemas Bengaluru

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

