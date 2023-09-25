close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Refex group expands Green Mobility business, to add 10,000 EVs in 3 years

The company had launched the Refex Green Mobility Ltd business in Bengaluru in March this year and has now forayed into the Tamil Nadu market

Electric vehicles

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The city-based Refex group engaged in diverse businesses has expanded its Green Mobility vertical here, a top official said on Monday.
The company had launched the Refex Green Mobility Ltd business in Bengaluru in March this year and has now forayed into the Tamil Nadu market, Refex Group Managing Director Anil Jain said.
According to him, the company currently has 497 electric vehicles, nine clients including one in Chennai and engaged in discussions with 30 other customers under the Green Mobility vertical.
Jain, in an interaction with PTI said, the company serves clients in the transportation of their employees from office to residence or residence to office with battery operated vehicles as against the earlier mode of transport which is on vehicles run on internal combustion engine (ICE).
"We are an employee transportation company catering to B2B (business to business). We want to cater to corporates across India. We started the operations in Bengaluru in March, now we have started this operation in Chennai," he said.
Elaborating, he said the company rolled out 71 vehicles as a first step of commencing operations in Chennai and the vehicles were formally flagged off by Deputy Mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation, M Magesh Kumaar today.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

Karnataka does not own Cauvery: DMK leader TKS Elangovan on water row

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Lego looks toward sustainable materials despite failed recycle attempt

IndianOil unveils nation's 1st green hydrogen run bus that emits just water

Global hardware players in talks with local firms to manufacture under PLI

Power Grid Corp to raise up to Rs 2,250 crore via bonds to fund capex

IHCL opens resort in Sikkim; to set 11 hotels in NE, 3 under development

To a query, he said the company was having 497 vehicles, nine customers on-board and 30 other customers were in the pipeline.
"We will do about 2,000 EV cars by the end of March and for three years, the target is (to add) 10,000 electric vehicles.", he said and added that Refex Green Mobility is a subsidiary of the Refex Group.
The Green Mobility business would not only help the Refex Group increase its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) footprint, but also help the corporates in reducing carbon footprint.
Jain further said the company also shifted its corporate office base to Chennai at its own property situated on a 15,300 sq ft land in Thyagaraya Nagar.
"The entire Refex Group has moved here (new building). The office space can accommodate 100 plus employees and has the best of facilities for employees' comfort."

The three-storeyed premises is designed to conserve energy and water. It also has EV charging points, cafeteria, conference rooms, gymnasium among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Green financing Electric Vehicles Tamil Nadu

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAsian Games 2023 India's full scheduleStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock To Watch TodayAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon