Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Rel Retail aims to raise Rs 3K cr via InvIt for warehouse, logistics biz

The trust's portfolio consists of over 60 warehouses across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru

Uzbekistan arrests four people over cough syrup deaths in India

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) established by India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries (RIL), has filed its draft placement memorandum to raise Rs 3,048 crore via a privately-placed InvIT.

Intelligent Supply houses RIL's Retail arm's warehousing and logistics infrastructure.
 
The funds raised by the InvIT will be used for the acquisition of warehousing and logistics-related assets through a special purpose vehicle.

The trust's portfolio consists of over 60 warehouses across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The warehousing facilities within the trust will comprise 64 warehouses across 34 cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Each of these warehouses occupies an area of more than 100,000 square feet and requires an investment of more than Rs 25 crore, as specified under the Harmonised List, according to the draft.

Also Read

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

Cold chain startup Celcius raises Rs 100 crore from IvyCap, others

Stocks to Watch: Torrent Pharma, Cipla, TVS Supply Chain, Titan, AdaniTotal

Antfin likely to sell 3.6% stake in Paytm through block deal on Friday

Microsoft proposes Indian government create a license regime for AI

Adani Group touts enough cash, profit to service debts in coming decade

Adani Group touts enough cash, profit to service debts in coming decade

HDFC Bank, Marriott Bonvoy to launch co-branded hotel credit card


“Demand for warehousing and logistics assets is anticipated to be resilient in the near future, owing to occupiers adopting a multi-polar supply chain strategy and the continuing government push to improve logistics infrastructure and investments,” the draft noted.

“While demand for warehousing space did witness a dip in calendar year 2020, the annual demand has consistently shown an upward trend since then. During calendar year 2022, the demand was recorded at 31.6 million square feet, almost matching the pre-Covid peak, and is expected to rise to between 32 and 35 million square feet during calendar year for  2023 across the top eight key warehouse markets,” it added.
Topics : Reliance Industries supply chain finance

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon