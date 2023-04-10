close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cold chain startup Celcius raises Rs 100 crore from IvyCap, others

The company aims to use the funds for tech innovations to solve the fragmented nature of the cold supply chain and reduce wastage of perishables

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Rajneesh Raman, Swarup Bose, and Arbind Jain, Celcius Logistics

From Left to Right Rajneesh Raman, COO, Swarup Bose, Founder and CEO, and Arbind Jain, CTO, Celcius Logistics

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Celcius Logistics, the cold chain marketplace startup, has completed its Series A funding by raising total amount of Rs 100 crore, led by IvyCap Ventures. As part of its Series A funding, the company earlier raised Rs 35 crore, from existing investors such as Mumbai Angels, Supply Chain Labs, and Endurance Capital.
The company aims to use the funds for tech innovations to solve the fragmented nature of the cold supply chain. It also aims to reduce the wastage of perishables thereby building towards a sustainable future.

“From our humble beginnings with just five employees during the Covid pandemic, we've become a leading player in the cold supply chain industry,” said Swarup Bose, Founder and CEO, Celcius. “Having raised more funds, we aim to further expand our operations and build a seamless, unbroken cold supply chain, ensuring food security for all.”
Over the past two-and-a-half years, Celcius has recorded strong growth. It now has a network fleet of over 4,500 reefer vehicles, 107 cold storage facilities, seven distribution centres and over 100 hyperlocal riders, and a team of 125 employees. It is operational in over 350 cities across the country.

The temperature-controlled hyper-local service allows for the transportation of perishables ranging from 500 gm to 500 kg, across the nation within 18 hours. It does this through its fleet of bike riders, and leveraging air, rail, and road network.
Celcius’ clientele includes Zepto, Zomato, Maersk, Prabhat Dairy, Baskin Robbins, Vadilal, Domino’s, Keventers, and Godrej Agrovet.

Also Read

Why are Indian start-ups facing such a severe funding winter?

Startup funding drops by 80% YoY to $3 bn in Q3 of Calendar 2022: Tracxn

What happened during the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union

Welspun One Logistics Parks Fund 1 commits Rs 500 crore warehousing AIF

Health-tech start-up Good Health Company raises $10 mn in funding

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

Indian startup funding dives 75% YoY to $2.8 bn in Q1 of CY 2023: Tracxn

B2B start-up ElasticRun takes a step back, to focus on core strategy

Curefoods raises Rs 300 cr in round led by Binny Bansal's investment fund

India Accelerator announces Dubai foray, will invest $20 mn in start-ups


“We are confident that Celcius will emerge as the leading brand in this space,” said Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of IvyCap Ventures Pvt Ltd.
As per the recent reports on the cold-chain system in India, the industry suffers from several inefficiencies including sectors like food and pharma. The current unorganized and inefficient cold chain system leads to food losses of about $14 billion yearly and about 29 per cent of vaccine wastage due to damages and temperature variations during transit.
Topics : start-up | logistics | cold chain | funding

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
1 min read
Premium

Next Orbit to sell its entire stake in ISMC to Delhi-based B C Jindal group

Semiconductors
4 min read
Premium

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

Benoît Coquart, CEO, Legrand Group
4 min read

LTIMindtree delays onboarding and extends training for assessment

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
5 min read
Premium

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Rajiv Kaul, CMS Info Systems executive vice chairman & CEO
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Image
4 min read
Premium

RIL sets sights on frozen food market, takes another bite at dairy

milk
4 min read

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

GAIL
2 min read

Tata insurance arm, others to provide $10-billion cover to Air India

Air India
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon