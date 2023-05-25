close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reliance completes acquisition of 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

The acquisition of Lotus Chocolate is part of Reliance Retail's goal to grow its FMCG market, which it just entered

BS Web Team New Delhi
Reliance Retail

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), announced on Thursday that it has finalised the acquisition of a controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.
RCPL completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent shareholding in Lotus Chocolate for an aggregate consideration of Rs 74 crore and subscribed to Lotus non-cumulative redeemable preference shares for an aggregate consideration of Rs 25 crore.

RCPL has also completed the acquisition of equity shares pursuant to the open offer made under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Takeover Regulations. RCPL took sole control of the company with effect from May 24, 2023, it said in its statement.
RCPL announced in late December that it will acquire 51 per cent of Lotus Chocolate Company for Rs 74 crore and will also buy another 26 per cent in an open offer.

The capital infused by the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries will help drive the growth and expansion of Lotus into a comprehensive confectionery, cocoa, chocolate derivatives, and related products manufacturer across the industrial and consumer market spectrum, the company said in a statement.
"The investment in Lotus underlines our commitment to further boost indigenously developed daily use high-quality products, to serve a broad customer spectrum at affordable prices," Isha Ambani, the executive director of Reliance Retail, was quoted as saying in the release.

Also Read

Reliance Consumer Products to acquire majority stake in Lotus Chocolate

Lotus Chocolate hits 5% upper limit as Reliance eyes majority stake

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows

Stocks to Watch: Bharat Forge, Shoppers Stop, Gokaldas, Lotus Chocolate

Eye on exports, Bikano launches frozen products in international market

BCCI likely to wait for Zee-Sony merger before selling media rights: Report

Go First gets up to 30 days to submit revival plan, to give info on fleet

Spicejet insolvency: NCLT defers hearing of plea by Aircastle to June 1

TTK Prestige posts 26% drop in Q4 profit as cookware demand weakens


The chocolate company posted sales of Rs 87 crore during the year ended March 2022, with a net profit of Rs six crore.
"We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Reliance. We have a vision to build a world-class confectionery products business across customer segments, backed by best-in-class manufacturing capabilities and talent. Our strategic partnership with Reliance, through this investment, will further enable this vision and accelerate Lotus’ transformation," Abhijit Pai, Founder-Promoter of Lotus, said.

The acquisition of Lotus Chocolate is part of Reliance Retail's goal to grow its FMCG market, which it just entered. It will pit RIL's arm against confectionery giants Britannia Industries and Nestle India.
RRVL is a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and serves as the holding company for all RIL retail companies.

At the annual general meeting in August 2022, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the conglomerate’s plan to enter the booming FMCG segment.
Topics : Reliance Retail chocolate Reliance Group BS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Eye on exports, Bikano launches frozen products in international market

Sev
2 min read

BCCI likely to wait for Zee-Sony merger before selling media rights: Report

BCCI, Logo
2 min read

Go First gets up to 30 days to submit revival plan, to give info on fleet

Go First
2 min read

Spicejet insolvency: NCLT defers hearing of plea by Aircastle to June 1

SpiceJet
2 min read

TTK Prestige posts 26% drop in Q4 profit as cookware demand weakens

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Most Popular

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read
Premium

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Oil India Q4 results: PAT jumps 10%, dividend declared Rs 5.50 a share

Oil India, gas blowout
2 min read
Premium

BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

BSNL
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon