Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat on mixed global cues; Asia-Pacific upbeat
Business Standard

Stocks to Watch: Bharat Forge, Shoppers Stop, Gokaldas, Lotus Chocolate

Stocks to Watch: As per a report, Clear Wealth Consultancy Svcs LLP will likely sell 8.25 per cent stake via block deal in Gokaldas Exports today

stocks to watch | Buzzing stocks | Markets

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Equity benchmark indices may open flat on Wednesday as indicated by the SGX Nifty, which was quoting at 17,800 levels.

Globally, the US equity markets were tepid overnight as the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed his adherence to a higher size of rate hike in his second day of testimony to Congress.

While Dow Jones closed on a flat note, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices gained up to 0.4 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, edged higher this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and the S&P 200 indices climbing up to 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today:

SBI: The bank raised Rs 3,717 crore through its third AT-1 bond issuance during the current financial year at coupon rate of 8.25 per cent.

Bharat Forge: The company inaugurated its e-bike manufacturing facility at MIDC Chakan, Pune, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain. The facility has a production capacity of 60,000 units per annum and it is scalable to 1 lakh units per annum. The unit will undertake assembly of e-bikes for Tork Motors, wherein 64.29 per cent is owned by Kalyani Powertrain.

Adani Green/ Adani Transmission: The promoters created pledge on 0.99 per cent and 0.76 per cent equity, respectively, in favour of SBICAP Trustee on March 6.

SeQuent Scientific: The company has terminated the share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Tineta Pharma. In November 2022, it had announced acquisition of Tineta Pharma, but the said transaction has not materialised.

Shoppers Stop: Singapore-based Shiseido Asia Pacific Pte Ltd has signed a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Global SS Beauty Brands, a subsidiary of Shoppers Stop, to expand its brand footprint in India. Through the partnership, Shiseido Group will launch its global make-up brand, NARS Cosmetics (headquartered in New York), in second half of 2023 in key cities in India.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - RKFL Engineering Industry - to implement the resolution plan under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for acquisition of JMT Auto. RKFL Engineering is going to engage in the business of forging, pressing, stamping, and roll forming of metal and powder metallurgy.

ISMT: R Poornalingam has resigned as an independent director of the company, with effect from March 8. He resigned due to personal reasons.

Gokaldas Exports: As per a report, Clear Wealth Consultancy Svcs LLP will likely sell 8.25 per cent stake via block deal in Gokaldas Exports today. The block deal size is of nearly Rs 234 crore.

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures: The company is in the process of setting up two beverages plants in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

KEC International: The liquidation process of KEC Global FZ LLC domiciled in the United Arab Emirates has been completed and the said entity has been de-registered from the records of the local Regulatory Authority where it was registered.

Lotus Chocolate Company: The revised open offer schedule from Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) to the shareholders of Lotus Chocolate to acquire a 26-per cent additional stake will begin on March 16 and end on March 31.

Aptus Value Housing Finance: The company clarified it is not part of any negotiations/events as reported in the matter of stake sale to Chola Invst.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 08:15 IST

`
